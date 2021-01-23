Foods that can help prevent your hair fall

Hair fall is one of the most common problems that we face today. Acute hair loss, or a sudden increase in hair loss, can occur due to many reasons. Some of the common factors of hair fall could be stress, deficiency of proper nutrients, pregnancy, male pattern baldness, female pattern baldness, exposure to strong sunlight, anaemia, hypothyroidism, vitamin B deficiency, autoimmune disorder, chemotherapy and the usage of harsh chemicals on hair. It is important to remember that the condition of your hair and skin can be an indication of the state of the body on the inside.
Hence when it comes to resolving hair fall issues, we need to look at it holistically and focus on the four important pillars of our health – Right nutrition, physically active lifestyle, good quality sleep and emotional health. Once all of these are in harmony, we will see hair fall reducing significantly. Right nutrition is one of the very strong verticals when it comes to solving hair fall issues and there are specifically many foods that can help once you add them into your day-to-day diet. Mentioning below are 5 foods that can significantly help in reducing hair fall.
Dried figs: Figs contain nutrients that promote hair health, such as magnesium and Vitamins C and E, which help hair growth. The nutrients in this fruit stimulate blood circulation in the body to speed up hair growth. Figs contain a high amount of calcium which contributes to the formation of collagen that forms our hair. Soak 2-3 figs overnight in water and consume it along with the water. Do this daily for a couple of months for significant improvement for your hair health.
Black raisins: Soaked black raisins are rich in iron which helps the blood circulation in the body and to the hair follicles. When it comes to keeping our circulatory system healthy, the importance of iron cannot be ignored. Conversely, a sound circulatory system is essential for maintaining the blood circulation throughout the scalp, stimulating the hair follicles, and preventing hair fall. Black raisins keep hair fall at bay completely. Soak 7-8 black raisins overnight in water and have the soaked raisins first thing in the morning.
Curry leaves: Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants moisturise the scalp, and also remove dead hair follicles. Apart from that, curry leaves are beneficial for the hair since they are high in beta-carotene and protein content, which are instrumental in preventing hair loss and thinning of hair. Apart from adding curry leaves to our meals, consume 10-12 curry leaves daily before meals for best results.
Pumpkin: Pumpkin is full of minerals such as potassium and zinc which work to help to keep hair healthy and encourage hair regrowth. Zinc helps to encourage collagen production, which stimulates dying hair follicles and encourages stronger re-growth. It also includes folate, a B vitamin that helps to stimulate hair growth by improving your blood circulation. The seeds of pumpkin are also a treasure house of nutrients that help curb thinning hair, especially in men suffering from baldness due to excess testosterone. Try consuming 3-4 spoons of soaked pumpkin seeds every day apart from consuming pumpkin as a vegetable.
Radish leaves: Radishes leaves are known for treating hair disorders, including hair fall, thinning and breakage. One of the best benefits of radish leaves is to repair the damages caused to hair. It can strengthen the follicles from the roots to lower the chances of falling hair. Packed with vitamin A, K, and C, it stimulates hair growth. You can add radish leaves in your flour or also have it with carrot juice.
Apart from adding above mentioned foods in our day-to-day diet, we also need to ensure that the other pillars of health - good sleep, physically being active and emotional health - need to be managed very well too. Once we take care of ourselves holistically, the natural outcome is good health and reversing health issues.
(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)
