Foods that can help prevent your hair fall

Hair fall is one of the most common problems that we face today. Acute hair loss, or a sudden increase in hair loss, can occur due to many reasons. Some of the common factors of hair fall could be stress, deficiency of proper nutrients, pregnancy, male pattern baldness, female pattern baldness, exposure to strong sunlight, anaemia, hypothyroidism, vitamin B deficiency, autoimmune disorder, chemotherapy and the usage of harsh chemicals on hair. It is important to remember that the condition of your hair and skin can be an indication of the state of the body on the inside.

Hence when it comes to resolving hair fall issues, we need to look at it holistically and focus on the four important pillars of our health – Right nutrition, physically active lifestyle, good quality sleep and emotional health. Once all of these are in harmony, we will see hair fall reducing significantly. Right nutrition is one of the very strong verticals when it comes to solving hair fall issues and there are specifically many foods that can help once you add them into your day-to-day diet. Mentioning below are 5 foods that can significantly help in reducing hair fall.