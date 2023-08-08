FNP's Sneh Rakhi Collection: Blending Tradition and Innovation To Celebrate Rakshabandhan With Heartfelt Bonds

FNP

New-age gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) celebrates the special occasion of Rakhshabandhan with Sneh, India’s first ever Rakhi brand. Inspired by the traditional art form of Kalamkari, the extensive array of Sneh Rakhi will commemorate the indelible bond between siblings. At FNP the artisans have woven together intricate designs, beautifully blending traditional and contemporary styles to bring to life an elegant range of Silver Rakhi, Plantable Rakhi, Mauli Rakhi, Customised Rakhi, Designer Rakhi and a variety of fun and peppy Kids Rakhi including the newly launched Avenger Rakhi Gift Set. Sneh Rakhi Collection is available in over 70+ countries ensuring that siblings can celebrate the occasion regardless of the distance that separate them.

Alongside the collection launch, Ferns N Petals has unveiled the "Make Rakhi Feel Special" campaign, encouraging everyone to embrace the spirit of love, affection, and togetherness.

The impressive rakhi with gift hampers designed for the occasion offers a wide selection of personalized and enjoyable items, souvenirs, luxurious gift sets, indulgent grooming kits, delicious sweets and dry fruits, delectable FNP chocolates, personalised memorabilia, fun toys and games and much more. In a heart-warming initiative to celebrate the spirit of Raksha Bandhan beyond human ties FNP has introduced special Pet Rakhi to honour the unbreakable bond which we share with our furry companions recognizing the invaluable presence of pets in our lives. From Stylish to Foodie, Pet-Lover to Environment – Conscious, Spiritual to Cartoon Fanatic FNP’s incredible assortments ensures that there is something special for every type of siblings.

Mr Anand Shankar, AVP Category FNP said "As India's largest gifting brand, we take immense pride in being a part of our customers' special moments, and Raksha Bandhan is undoubtedly one of the most cherished celebrations for siblings. With our Rakhi collection and 'Make Rakhi Feel Special' campaign, we are dedicated to helping brothers and sisters create lasting memories and strengthen their bond of love."

With prices starting from INR 199 onwards, order Sneh Rakhi gifts for siblings using FNP’s Express Delivery Services.

Key highlights of FNP’s Rakhi collection:

Sneh Exclusive Meenakari Rakhi: Specifically designed for those who are fond of embellished meenakari work. Ornately designed for a cherishable Rakshabandhan, this rakhi exhibits a traditional look.

Plantable Rakhi: Made from biodegradable seed paper the puny bond plantable Rakhi is not only a symbol of love but also a sustainable token. The rakhi along with the seed paper greeting card can be sowed after celebration which will sprout into a beautiful sapling thus symbolising the growth of the sibling bond

Sneh Pearl Studded Rakhi: This exquisite masterpiece showcases a harmonious blend of pearls, embracing the essence of elegance

Sneh Personalised Heart Shaped Rakhi: This rakhi is crafted in the shape of a heart which is a beautiful representation of love, care and affection. It can be personalise with pictures to make it a cherished keepsake.

Spiderman Marvel Accessory Rakhi: This exciting hamper features a Spider-Man themed rakhi, keychain and a single coaster, perfect for adding a touch of superhero flair to daily life. The high-quality design and vibrant colours make this the best gift for Spider-Man enthusiast brother, a reminder of the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger's adventures.

Sneh Premium Floral Silver Rakhi: A beautifully crafted designer rakhi made of silver, it exudes elegance and charm. This rakhi comes with complimentary roli and chawal, traditional elements used in the Rakhi ceremony.

Sneh Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi paired with delectable FNP Chocolates: Handcrafted with love and exquisite Meenakari art, these rakhis radiate beauty and elegance. Tie this rakhi on bhaiya and bhabhi's wrist, while they savour the delicious FNP chocolate bars.

Rakhi Gift Hampers: To elevate the joy of Raksha Bandhan, FNP has thoughtfully curated Rakhi gift hampers that include a blend of delectable sweets, premium chocolates, bath essentials, tea sets, personalized gifts, and more. These hampers are designed to reflect the essence of sibling love and to make the festivities even more special.

With an assortment of over 1 lakh products, FNP satisfies over 10 Million customers assuring timely delivery, great product quality and safe packaging. FNP is also growing its international footprints and is currently operational in UAE, Saudi, Qatar and Singapore markets.

