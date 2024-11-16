Flat Feet Care: Important Tips To Help You Navigate Flat Feet And Be Comfortable

In our last article, we discussed what are the causes of flat feet and their impact on your posture and spline alignment. It may have sounded a bit scary, but it is not.

Living with flat feet doesn’t have to be a burden. If you know what to do and what to avoid, you can effectively deal with flat feet and minimize the negative effects. Here you will find a practical guide with tips and tricks, home remedies and the benefits of physiotherapy.

Dos and don’ts for flat feet

Here is some important advice to help you deal with flat feet:

Invest in supportive footwear with good arch support and cushioning. Shoes designed for flat feet can improve alignment and comfort.

Don’t walk barefoot on hard surfaces too often. This can increase the strain on your feet and cause discomfort and pain.

Consider using custom orthotics, which can provide additional arch support and relieve discomfort in the knees, hips and back.

Do not ignore persistent pain or discomfort. If you have persistent problems, you should see a doctor/foot specialist to rule out other conditions.

Home remedies for flat feet

You can use several home remedies to effectively treat flat feet:

Foot exercises: Do simple exercises such as heel raises, arch lifts and toe flexions to strengthen the foot and calf muscles.

Massage and stretching: Roll a tennis ball under your foot to reduce pressure on the arch and improve flexibility.

Ice therapy: Apply ice to your feet after prolonged standing or walking to relieve inflammation and eliminate discomfort.

Physical therapy for flat feet

For people with more severe symptoms, physiotherapy can be a great help. A specialist physiotherapist can develop an individualized exercise program aimed at improving strength, flexibility and posture. Techniques may include:

Stretching exercises: Targeted stretching exercises of the calf and foot muscles can improve mobility and alleviate discomfort.

Strengthening techniques: Focus on building the muscles that support the arch of the foot to help reduce strain.

Balance training: Exercises that improve balance can increase stability and prevent falls.

By taking these proactive steps and focusing on prevention, you can effectively treat your flat feet so that you can go about your daily activities with more comfort and confidence.

Further treatment, including surgery

If the physiotherapy and home remedies don’t work, then you should see a foot specialist to make sure the foot shape can be corrected before it has a devastating effect on other joints. Surgery can help in correcting the flat foot. There are two types of surgery. First is where the foot is corrected to a normal alignment and mobility is still maintained. This is called flat foot reconstruction. If the joints show arthritis in the foot, then the only option is to fuse some joints in the foot to correct the alignment. This is called double or triple arthrodesis.

In our next article, we will discuss other common foot ailments and their cures.

(Dr. Pradeep Moonot is a specialist in foot, ankle, knee and sports medicine)