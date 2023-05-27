 Flash mob celebrating 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' enthralls crowds at New York's Times Square
The team of the long-running Broadway-style musical is on a 13-city tour of the US

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical,' a Broadway-style extravaganza based on K. Asif's timeless classic, began its 13-city tour of the US with a sensational flash mob in New York's Times Square. The musical, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, will regale audiences across North America. 

The 13-city tour kicks off in Atlanta on Friday, May 26. However, it was at Times Square that the dancers gave onlookers a glimpse into the magnificence that has made this musical a long-running success around the world. The vintage score and the lyrical choreography mesmerised people of all nationalities in a location that is known to be the world's biggest melting pot.

Says director Feroz Abbas Khan, "A carnival-like atmosphere was created as passersby joined the dancers. It was thrilling to see the unifying power of art and music, bringing so many people together, many of whom may not even have seen 'Mughal-E-Azam' or heard about the musical. This has been a wonderful start, and now we are excitedly looking forward to bringing  this beautiful story to a diverse global audience in the US."

Deepesh Salgia, who helms the Creative & Strategic Vision for the musical adds, "Bringing the cast and crew of more than 150 people to the US has been challenging because of the enormity of this undertaking. Finally, after all the planning and logistical brainstorming, we are here, and the welcome that we have received at  Times Square is a befitting start to a musical that is all about the power of love." 

'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical,' has won many accolades following its 2016 premiere in Mumbai. In 2017, it won seven out of the 14 Broadway World India Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design, and Best Ensemble Cast.



