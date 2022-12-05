Five ways to make your home smell heavenly this winter and be guest ready

As winter has finally come, it is time for us to adorn our homes with some of the finest aromas.

In terms of the type of aroma, winter needs a different approach than summer or rainy season. White Jasmine, Lily, Tuberose, Egyptian cotton, etc. can do wonders. Meanwhile, it is not just about finding the right aroma.

In winter, your home would require tastefully crafted woody aromas such as musk, sandalwood, powdery white wood, cedar, vanilla, etc with their subtle yet overpowering impact. Since warmth is the need of the hour in the winter season, it is also apt to use some undertones of spicy aromas. To make your home guest friendly, it is also essential to find the right product. Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore suggests a few products that can make your home smell heavenly and could also earn you some appreciation from your guests

Candles:

Candles are versatile aroma products for your home and can be used across window sills, table tops, bookshelves, etc. Candles blend fashion with flame along with spreading your favorite aroma. They can greatly enhance the interior décor. Besides traditional candles and scented tea lights, cylindrical pillar candles are also in vogue.

Scent sack:

A traditional product that is in practice for a long time, the power of scent sacks can’t be underestimated. It is a truly multipurpose product that can be put in drawers, cloakrooms, cupboards, etc. It can also be hung from the doors or refrigerators. If there is a party at your place and you are planning the return gift hampers, put a scent sack to make a long-lasting impression.

Pot Pourris:

A traditional product made of dried herbs, leaves, flowers, etc. Pot Pourri is a prized aroma product with a strong aesthetic appeal too. It can be placed on side tables, entry points at home, and foyer areas to create the perfect impression. It can also be put inside glass showcases and it will brighten the atmosphere. Pot Pourri comes with a shelf life of around four months. However, to get the best results, it is advisable to use the fragrance oil every 1.5 months.

Reed Diffuser:

A quintessential all-season aroma product that is just apt for homes but is also very popular in hotels, spas, shops, etc. Reed diffusers are lavish and classy products that create constant and spontaneous whiffs of your favorite fragrance. They are also appropriate for homes with small kids and pets, as there is no flame required. Generally, 10 reed sticks can give ample aroma in a space of 150-200 Sq. Ft. However, by increasing the number of sticks one can use them in open spaces such as deck areas, garden spaces, etc.

Electronic diffusers:

They work just like the reed diffuser but need a plug-in to operate. Just like their reed brethren, they are perfect for spontaneous aromas and fragrances. You can also try them at your work-from-home desk and they will help you develop unwavering focus.