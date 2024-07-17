Five Signs That Your Partner Is About To Cheat On You Or Already Is; Know How You Can Figure it Out

Canva

It takes two in a relationship to make it work. It takes consistent efforts. Moreover, its a choice to keep choosing the same person everyday, to be with the same person in every high and every low of you life and theirs. It is a commitment. It is a sad truth are sometimes, one amongst the two cannot keep up with the commitment for reasons unknown and either cheats on their partner or starts separating from them, physically, emotionally, a little each day.

The worst feeling is the one where you suspect your partner cheating or going behind your back. You aren't sure of it but get an intuition or feel the signs. While it is important to approach such issues with care, some signs may confirm the infidelity via behaviour, actions and words. Here's how you find you.

Changes in communication

They will show little to no interest in talking to you. Even when they do, they wont be able to maintain eye-contact. They will show constant signs of secrecy. They will probably have a lock on their phone, something that they never during the entire relationship. They might start attending their phone calls in a different room or walk away from you and then pick the call.

Inability to Express or Understand Emotions

They will suddenly start behaving distant. There will a decline in physical and emotional intimacy. Their hugs or touch won't feel the same. Their affection towards you decreases. Their attention span towards you is also decreased and they often tend to spend more time alone.

Physical Changes

Although there is nothing wrong in spending money to groom yourself or buy yourself good clothes and accessories, it is suspicious when you partner makes unexpected expenses. Having known them enough to love them, you tend to get a hint when your partner is lying to you. You know for sure that they definitely wont buy new clothes just to hangout with their colleagues.

Interpersonal Changes

If your partner is seeing somebody else or is sleeping with somebody else, your questions will piss them off. They tend to get easily irritated. They will avoid giving you re-assurances. They will mostly tend to ignore your problems and also avoid spending quality time together. They definitely do not want to spend good time and have a good talk.

Unexpected Love-bombing

Who doesn't like surprises or gifts from their partner? But do you know that this might be a huge sign that they are trying to make sure sure you're happy and have no reason to suspect them? The one who cheats, faces guilt after a while and they try to compensate it by doing nice things for their partner and making the happy. Its sick that they think that's how they'll repent. They might plan a surprise trip for you when they absolutely hate travelling or buy you that expensive dress that you never imagined they'd buy for you. Try not to be a fool and think they are doing it out of love.

Cheating should never be forgiven or fueled or even explained for that matter. Cheating is choice and when you find your partner cheating on you, never for a second think they wont do it again. The fact is when someone truly loves you and are happy being in love with you, no thought of infidelity will cross their mind. Not even a thought, forget the action that leads to it!