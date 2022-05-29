Five easy hacks to make your lipstick last longer

Photo: Freepik

Lipsticks are quick fixes and go-to-make-up products for most women. However, wearing lipstick comes with its own set of challenges. At times, you need constant touch-ups and issues of smudging, fading, and rough lipstick patches are to be dealt with. The catchy fashion trends and experimentation of different lip shades and textures like matte, creamy and glossy are adding confidence and creativity to the makeup routine. Here's an easy guide to making your lipstick last longer:

Exfoliate and moisturise

Prepping your lips well makes sure that your lipstick stays for long. A gentle lip scrub will buff away the dryness and leave a smooth surface for your lipstick to glide on. Apply a moisturising lip balm as it hydrates your lips, shields them from UV rays, and helps you maintain even-toned lips. Make sure you exfoliate and moisturise your lips for 15 minutes before putting on your favourite lipper. Blot the balm off before heading to the next step.

Layer well with a lip primer

Lip primers are essential for increasing the longevity of the lipstick. The lip colour will stay in place without fading. Primers are also good for filling in lines, wrinkles, or uneven places on the lips, giving them a smoother appearance. You no longer need to worry about uneven feathering on the lips. Today, we have different options in lip primers such as pencils, lipsticks, and crayons, all meant to be layered under the lip colour.

Add volume with lip liner

Many of us do not have those cupid-bow lips, some have thin lips, while others have uneven lips. To make your lips look good, outline your upper and lower lips with a liner and then fill in within the liner. Use a shade similar to your lipstick. This lip liner at the base of your lips will give you a pouted look and will hold your lipstick for a longer period.

Matte versus creamy bullet lipstick

Matte lipstick contains more wax, pigment, and less oil than glossy lipstick. Hence, it gives you a sophisticated, clean, and natural look. You won't have to worry about your lipstick smearing while eating or drinking.

Puff and tissue trick

After applying your favourite lipstick, blot it using tissue or blotting paper, and then apply a second layer for an intense finish. The blotting paper absorbs oils and emollients present in the lipsticks while leaving the pigments intact. Furthermore, you get a matte finish, which makes your lipstick last longer.

It is not just about how you look, but also about how you feel when you choose lipstick. Your favourite lipstick will make you feel amazing all day long if you know that it looks great on you. Use these lipstick hacks correctly and bring out the confidence in you.

(The writer is CIO & Co-Founder of Vanity Wagon)

