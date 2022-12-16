Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Start your day with Bollywood starts

If Mumbai is the heart of India, Bollywood is the heart of Mumbai. Get a chance to visit the mesmerising one of the studios for serial and filmmaking in Bollywood. The tour will take you around one of the studios and let you enjoy the various aspects of the making of Serials/Commercials/movies. Get accompanied by a guide who will assist you during your tour.

Where: SJ Studio and Entertainment Ltd, Andheti, east

When: 11 am to 7 pm

Price: INR 1,909

Catch a Live Play Ballygunge 1990 at St Andrews

Ballygunge 1990- Love is an endless mystery is an eighty-five-minute thriller Play which is set in the year 1990 and the story unfolds in Ballygunge, a famous place in (the then) Calcutta. Famous Film, TV and Theatre actors Anup Soni and Nivedita Bhattacharya take the audience through this episode of spine-chilling thriller. The production bears the stamp of a typical Atul Satya Koushik production i.e., lavish sets, costumes, music and a spectacular wholesome experience for the audience.

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

When: December 18, 7.30 pm

Price: INR 300 onwards

Catch the FIFA finale live

Assemble your dream teams to come together and watch the exhilarating FIFA World Cup like never before, with Sunset Cinema Club in partnership with Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai! There's a fan arena, indoors for all you football fans. Forget about watching the match at home, on a small screen at a bar, barely catching the goal of the night, and get your food and drink on with us, as we showcase the best matches for you on a Life-Sized screen surrounded by fellow fans at a stadium-like experience! Sport your team's jerseys and bring your vuvuzelas to the fan arena for a night of football, fun, food and drinks.

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

When: 7 pm.

Price: INR 499

Immerse yourself into beatboxing at Beatbox Festival

The Great Indian Beatbox Festival is a festival of choice for those who want to experience music in the most unseen and unheard form. You will be fascinated by the artists as they demonstrate their ability to produce a complete musical presentation with their mouths that spans a wide range of genres and sounds.

Where: Roaring Farm, Malad

When: 9 am onwards

Price: INR 499 onwards

End the day on a high note at Pub Crawl Mumbai

This Pub Crawl Mumbai offers you to visit the most active zones of the city at night, South Bombay's Colaba. The three-hour tour to some of the best pubs in the area comes with free entry and free shots to let you enjoy your outing to the fullest. Engage in entertaining activities like ice breakers, games, and unlimited fun with dance. Experience the craziest and fun-filled night and make splendid memories while you enjoy free entry with one free drink at each pub and engage in entertaining games and activities.

Where: Outside 3 Wise Monkeys, Khar West

When: 7 pm to 10 pm

Price: INR 1,499

