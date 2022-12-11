FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 affordable travel packages to check out if you want to watch the finals in Qatar?

FIFA World Cup 2022 finals is just a week away on December 18, 2022! And many of us have started planning our leaves from work and budgets to pack out back for Qatar. And anticipating the rush of Indian fans to attend this major sporting travel, several travel companies and airlines have come up with some amazing and affordable travel packages. The Qatar world cup packages from India to Qatar include airfare, accommodation at the finest hotels. And a personalized itinerary for a luxurious and memorable stay in Qatar.

And yes, if you think that Qatar is only desert and World Cup, you are highly mistaken. Yes, there’s desert, but there are also fantastically modern skyscrapers, amazing architecture, tons of art and history and thriving economy. Not to forget, that the country has begun to beckon to tourists.

Make My Trip:

The company is offering a range of flexi packages starting from INR 32,000 per person. You can choose from a range of accommodations and activities depending upon your duration of stay.

Lestac India:

With the excitement for the most awaited finals of the sporting event, Lestac India is offering customised FIFA world cup 2022 travel packages from India for 3 to 5 nights in Qatar. The World cup package starts from INR 35,000 per person which covers a range of activities. The package includes affordable air tickers, VIP match day activities, sightseeing, favourite team packages, FIFA parties and events. Choose from their single match package, venue series package and final round series package.

Fanatic Sports:

FIFI Fanatic Sports, a Mumbai-based travel agency is working as the sole agent of match hospitality in India under the FIFA world cup’s official hospitality program. If you are planning to watch your favourite stars live in action, the India’s price here starts from , INR 75,000 and can go up to INR 3 lakh, including both semi-finals and finals. The package offers unmatched viewing experience with the best seats in the stadium bit also a luxury accommodation. The package also covers the match day access to the lounge, and meet and greet with famous sporting personalities.

Qatar Airways:

To meet the requirements of the enthusiastic tourists for the FIFA world cup, Qatar airways has introduced seven different travel packages based on your choice of accommodation, duration of stay, activities included, and more. For instance, their support your team package includes a 13-night stay with four match tickets for your favourite team along with one other match of your choice. The package starts from INR 5 lakh.

Round of 16 package includes four-night trip to Qatar and stay at some of the finest hotels with the round of 16 package that includes tickets to two of your chosen FIFA matches. The price for this package starts from INR 3.9 lakh to INR 5.7 lakh.

LavaCanza:

This Delhi-based travel company is offering exciting Qatar world cup packages. The package includes a host of activities along with the tickets for the matches. Price on request.

Along with the thrill of the matches, take some time to explore the incredible Arab city and its hospitality along with some delicious food. In case you are a back packer or don’t want to book a tour package for your stay, here are some suggestions for accommodation in Qatar on budget.

Hotel Four Seasons in Doha: Price: INR 27,562

St Regis Doha: Price: INR 17,205

Curve Hotel Qatar: Price: INR 11,091

Centro Capital Doha: Price: INR 6,735

The Four Points by Sheraton Doha: Price: INR 9,621

You can also choose traditional Bedouin tents that cost about INR 32,144.00

Things to know before you travel to Qatar

Indians travelling to Qatar can apply for Visa on Arrival , with pre-booked hotel for the entire duration of stay. The visa will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance on single or multiple entry, and can be extended to a further 30 days.

The national currency is Qatari Riyal (QAR); 1 QAR = INR 21

A mandatory Hayya Card is required to enter the State of Qatar and the eight stadiums during the World Cup. It is your key to free match day travels as well. To buy, visit www.qatar2022.qa

A travel insurance with COVID-19 coverage is required.

