Mumbai: City is soaking in FIFA frenzy at lounge bars

Pixabay

Mumbai: As France and Tunisia slogged to score a goal in a FIFA game on Nov 30 in Qatar, Aadil Shaikh enjoyed every moment not at home on TV in Mumbai but at Khar Social with his friends. The laidback suburban food and beverage venue with a built-in collaborative work space is hosting all matches with giant screens, flags of participating teams and menus inspired by participating nations.

With the last few matches remaining – semi-finals on Dec 14-15 and the final on Dec 18 – several watering holes, lounge bars and urban hangouts across the city are creating the right ambience for football lovers and attracting them with discounts on drinks, football memorabilia and season passes. Some are offering stadium-like experiences for a full participation feel.

Immersed in a football frenzy, Mr Shaikh went down memory lane after the game and recalled how he always wanted to be a football player. “In India, there’s no scope to make it a full-time career. Years passed and I became a civil engineer,” said the 27-year-old Andheri resident, who was happy watching all the play-offs with friends over drinks and fries’ platters without going to Qatar.

The Irish House in Bandra is another place fans are queuing up. Its assistant marketing manager Kashyap Gohil said it’s one event they wait for every four years. “Our food and décor is built around it. We have giant screens for a stadium-like feel and customised menus that one would normally get at a stadium. These include burgers, wraps, hot-dogs; all reasonably priced. The decor gives the feel of a match, with our beverage partners offering a free beer for every two,” said Mr Gohil. For their Irish patrons, their loyal base, there’s the Irish Season (with twice the benefits) available online on Things2do, nearbuy and their retail outlet.

At various outlets for the chain ‘Social’, of which Khar Social is a part, special menus have been curated based on participating nations. Alex Valladares, CMO of Impresario Handmade Restaurants that runs the chain, is serving dishes like Croque de Français, Spanish Tiki-Taka Platter with French fries, hash browns, nachos and onion rings, and England’s Cluck In a Blanket (chicken sausages wrapped in a fried puff-pastry, served with grain mustard and barbeque sauce). Here there are special drink discounts, too, with chances for fans to win football memorabilia.

Mr Adarsh Shetty, the advisor to AHAR, an umbrella organisation of restaurants in the city, said “The real jump in patrons will be seen during the big clashes. A higher turnout is expected then.”

Making up for not being able to enjoy during Covid, Sonali Patil, 25, said, “Most sports, including football, are on a revival spin after the pandemic. Enjoying the World Cup with friends makes me feel that things have finally settled back to normal and we all have sailed through adversity.”

Others, however, rued the absence of the Indian team. Gaurav Agrawal, 32, at Carter Social, said how India could do well with some encouragement for sports as a career. “I feel bad that even with such a huge population, with so many willing youngsters, our country is nowhere when it comes to football. We need training, infrastructure and guidance from the government. One day, India could also be one of the best teams,” he said.