Fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore talks about trends for men in 2022

The modern Indian man’s 2022 is filled with celebration and style post pandemic. Style that will execute class and elegance every time for a gentleman’s formal and festive wardrobe. Start with goals, which will form the crux of your style. Do you want to show that you care about an occasion and dress appropriately? Or do you prefer comfort?

Three crucial things that you need to pay attention to before picking your attire are: the location of the event; the reason for the event; the time it will take place. What the dress code means and what you should wear will vary depending on the location and the occasion. You should always pay close attention to your environment and social context. Take the weather into account before selecting your outfit. You should also consider what your usual style is and maintain a degree of consistency with their usual look, understand what is expected and then design your outfit according to your goals.

The newest trend is a baggy fit, riding the wave of 90’s nostalgia. However, it is not for people who prefer the classic genre, it might work for people who are on the edge of fashion and trends. If not worn the correct way, one can quite easily end up looking like they are wearing ill fitted clothes.

A few timeless, well-tailored items are worth investing more in. Decide which pieces you want to keep and invest in quality over quantity. Always look for the right fit; a man pulling out the right style with the wrong fit looks inelegant. It will ruin your efforts if your clothes are tight and uncomfortable or too loose. If you invest time defining your style, make sure that the execution is flawless.

Wedding attire

If you’re attending a wedding, your attire should be elegant and simple. You want to show that you made an effort for the occasion and that you respect your hosts. But you don’t want to attract attention away from the groom. If the wedding invitation calls for something specific, respect their wishes and adjust your outfit. The perfect wedding attire for men: festive and joyful without attracting attention.

Advertisement

Wear an achkan, paired with breeches which have more structure and are made with heavier fabric to emphasize the evening party element and separate it from day wear. Once you have the classics in place, you can add personality to your outfit by playing with luxurious fabrics such as silk or cashmere and bolder colours. These should be reserved for your accessories such as your pocket squares and jewelled buttons.

Evening attire

A Bandhgala is usually called for when attending a formal evening event. Remain conservative with your look and opt for a dark-colour with a white shirt and dress shoes. Go with a light-coloured/contrasting pocket square. This might be the case for a beach destination wedding, for example, where you might opt for light-coloured and breezier attire. If you are invited to a casual affair; particularly true in the summer when you’ll want to adjust your clothes for the heat, you might also be able to swap your Bandhgala for a cotton silk Kurta paired with a waistcoat. The secret to a successful festive or wedding wardrobe for men is in the details. The quality of your Bandhgalas’ cut, fit and fabric.

Advertisement

General rules

As a general rule, remember that the more patterns and colours you wear, the more informal you’ll look. The white button-up collared shirt; a classic white shirt is next on your list. Make sure that your shirt looks good when fully buttoned-up. You want the collar to have some substance and structure to perfectly frame your tie if you wear one. It’s also an excellent way to differentiate your evening dress from your office wear. A party is a perfect occasion to go for more daring tie styles. Carefully choose your dress shoes.

The fit of the shirt, the finishing and details of your shoes. And how well you’re able to pull it all together in an attractive and compelling way. Your attire starts with a jacket, a shirt, a tie and a pair of dress shoes.

However, the essence of the style remains the same: you’re looking for something to wear that is less formal than your business professional look but classy and formal to attend a party.

Once you have the foundations taken care of, you can start to work with accessories to complete your look: a belt, a dressy watch, a pocket square and cufflinks.

(As told to Nivedita)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST