Farida Jalal Birthday: From 'Aradhana' To 'Magical Dadi,' The Roles With An Evergreen Screen Life

Frida Jalal

Before becoming the loveable magical dadi in evergreen favourite episodes of 'Shararat' with enthralling funny tricks to sort out the life problems with divine wit, Farida Jalal has been a favourite mother character in DDLJ with significant roles in films like Paras and Henna.

With historical memories of the song 'Bagon Mein Bahar Hai' that recently became a political satire to address Godi Media, her screen presence holds an evergreen impact.

Farida was born on March 14, 1950, in Bombay, to rule hearts with her lucid, gracious, loveable charm and perpetual fame among children.

A few years ago, a rumour of her demise swamped the social media portals, but fortunately, our favourite Dadi character is healthy and is celebrating her 74th birthday with all the glorious memories of the past.

Journey Of Farida Jalal

Farida Jalal Or Farida Sami embarked on her journey with 'Taqdeer' in 1967. However, she has played different characters in around 200 movies, but TV shows have become the top platform for fostering her mounting popularity.

From serials like 'Yeh Jo Zindagi', 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Sharart', to 'Aradhana', 'Paras', and several Bollywood blockbusters, her versatility and responsible presence are marked as landmarks that capture the ogles with promising influence.

Mid-90s and early 2000s kids adore her legacy as a powerful and natural actress who connects to people without melodrama or unnatural twists.

Awards

She has received the Filmfare Award as 'Best Actress' for her striking performances in 'Mammo' (1994), 'Henna' (1992), along with the Zee Cine Awards, the Indian Television Awards, and numerous other awards for various supporting roles.

While the world arena has honoured her talent in 'The Gran Plan' (2012) and 'An Untold Story Of A Known Story' at the 'Harlem International Film Festival' and 'Los Angeles Indian Film Festival'.