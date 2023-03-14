 Farhan Akhtar, Zaeden and Prateek Kuhad set to rock Vibin' fest for students & Gen Z in Mumbai
After a big start in Jaipur and Manipal, Vibin’ Fest 2023 has now set sail westwards to Mumbai this weekend

Kasmin FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
It’s time for Mumbai to join the vibe. Set to commence on March 17th and March 18th, TribeVibe’s Vibin’ festival will be held in Mumbai at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra this weekend (March 17-18). An open-air event catering primarily to Gen Z and college students, Vibin’ is a two-day celebration of music and comedy.

On day one, Vibin’ will see Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar charge the audience with electrifying tunes. Last Minute India will play alternative and pop rock while Zaeden will sing pop songs. Stand up comics Gurleen Pannu and Ashish Solanki will have the audience in splits. On day two, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will play his signature brand of melodious break-up music, young social media sensation Dikshant will play his viral hit 'Aankhon Se Batana' and other originals, while the hilarious Aakash Gupta will crack up the crowd with his nonchalant delivery.

A dedicated Esportz Arena will be set up at the Vibin’ venue for gaming fanatics, where they can get their hands on consoles, virtual reality tools and car simulators. The arena will offer access to popular titles like Beat Saber, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 23, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Expect stunning art installations, fashion shows, fast food and a tonne of retail therapy.

The festival will have its Ahmedabad edition on March 18-19, Kota edition on March 25-26, Indore and Delhi editions on April 1-2. Tickets for all editions can be booked online.

