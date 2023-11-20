Fairfield by Marriott Rings In Christmas With Cake Mixing Ceremony

The sun was about to bid adieu when the staff and a few guests gathered for a cake-mixing ceremony at the rooftop of Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Hotel. With the stunning view of the runway from the poolside lounge, Sora officially announced the Christmas and holiday season.

Among the attendees were television actor and Big Boss 9 contestant Keith Sequeira with wife and actor Rochelle Rao, and actor Srishty Rode along with staff members and socialites of the city.

Keeping the tradition alive the hotel ensured to follow each step that makes the ceremony interesting. We learn that a lot of preparations were done in advance for the ceremony including sourcing the right ingredients and mixing them in the spirits to let them soak in for about a month.

As the sun set, the lights and the decorations at the poolside lounge along with live music and delectable bites, made the evening exciting.

The plush property on the backdrop of the runway offers a beautiful view and indulgent food along with an array of cocktails and mocktails.

