It's time for the Christmas cake! Cake mixing ceremonies make a comeback

Christmas is still 25 days away but hotels in Mumbai are leaving no stone unturned to bring back the Yuletide spirit, which was on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the very low-key affairs to now being back in physical avatar with in-house guests and chefs, the ceremony in the city hotels have already started making noise. In fact, this time, the ceremony is organised with some or the other twist with much pomp and show.

Starting with Fairfield By Marriot Mumbai, the hotel recently organised a cake mixing ceremony with a twist at its in-house café Firin. The star-studded cake mixing event was organised for the first time at the hotel ever since it opened in Mumbai this year. From mixing nuts into spirits to singing jingles, the ceremony was attended by Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, Tanaz Irani, and Charu Asopa among others.

The hotel also had a special alcohol free cake mixing ceremony for children. "This is the first cake mixing ceremony at the hotel so a lot of preparations were done in advance. Instead of liquor we used syrups and honey for the kids' ceremony. Celebrating Christmas with kids is always special and we could see so many smiles today," said Chef Navid Akhtar, Executive Corporate Chef, Fairfield By Marriott.

Talking about the complete method of the cake making, the Chef tells us that the mixture or all the ingredient including mixed-coloured tutti frutti, variety of raisins, cherries and nuts will be marinated with the spirit and that would be soaked for 45 days. Later on, equal number of flour and butter will be added to make about 45 kg cake will be baked with a little sugar in it. The cake will weigh around 60 kg.

In addition, Radisson Blue's Karjat resort also organised a cake mixing ceremony. The team of their in-house chef will back about 60kg cake made with a variety of spirits and nuts.