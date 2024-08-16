Faces of Fortune: How Ancient Astrology Maps Your Destiny

The human face can indicate our fortune if we follow orthodox and traditional tips of ancient Indian astrology developed over hundred of years. In the previous columns, we saw how planets rule the different parts of the face, zodiac-based lines on the forehead, marks near them and now in the final part we will see how the ears, nose, chin, eyes, tongue, mouth and teeth can be used to predict the fortune of an aspirant.

Ears

Big and protruding ears with big and prominent ends indicate good fortunate

Large ears reflect great leadership potential and an honourable persona, for instance, ears like Mahatma Gandhi

Large and fully spread ears may indicate a cruel nature

Small ears are a sign of intelligence but tiny ears reflect a miserly nature

Flat ears imply a lustful persona; conch shaped ears indicate a highly disciplined nature

Long ears since birth signify happiness and thick ears a tender and sensitive nature

Long hair on ears of men indicate longevity, while on women indicate widowhood

Dry ears without oil or grease imply poverty and weakness

Nose

A straight nose indicates good fortune and an inclined front portion indicates economic prosperity

Protruded noses indicate a good character but elephant-like noses indicate a lustful nature

A four-finger long nose indicates longevity and a parrot-beak like nose indicates a happy nature

A small nose indicates a religious bent of mind; small nostrils denote luck and big nostrils good fortune

Pointed noses are a sign of royalty;

If the tip is long, a woman can enjoy the happiness of a queen, but generally very long and flat noses are not inauspicious

Owners of shapely and equal-holed noses are supposed to be decent

A wart or a black spot on the nose can mean a questionable character

Mouth & lips

Traditionally only small mouths are considered fortunate and thin-lipped people are perfectionists, known to face many trials but with grace and determination

Large mouths that are spread overly wide are traditionally interpreted as inauspicious or indicative of poverty. Modern astrologers consider them indicative of great tolerance with an artistically oriented nature

Wide-mouthed people with ‘M’ shaped or ‘Goldilocks’ lips are grounded, balanced and sharp logical minds

Thick lipped people are known to be religious; they can be extremely passionate but stubborn. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has thick lips.

Prominent cupid’s bow lips indicate are natural charmers while a mild bow indicates gentle, mysterious and intriguing nature

When the upper lip is more prominent than the lower, the person’s mind is more active; while if the lower lip is thicker the person is generally perceived owning a sensual nature

Generally greasy lips indicate good fortune, red coloured lips indicate riches, pink intelligence, dark and misshaped lips indicate misfortune and poverty

Teeth

Owners of 32 teeth are extremely fortunate and women with 16 teeth on both jaws are adored by their partners

Those with 30 teeth remain worried about wealth; with 31 teeth are romantic by nature while less teeth indicate lack

Teeth that are aligned in a straight line, sharp, while, well grown, joined with each other, greasy or shiny indicate affluence; long teeth too indicate wealth and prosperity

Black rugged teeth inclined inwards indicated bad fortune and lack; black gums traditionally are interpreted as belonging to thieves

People with gaps in between every tooth enjoy other’s wealth

People who have teeth that grow above each other are dominating, clever, selfish and lucky

Love of the mother is denied to those who have more teeth on their lower gums

Small sized, thick, black or rugged teeth indicate misery

Eyes

The sun rules the left eye and the moon rules the right eye says Vedic astrology, however Venus has an influence on overall eyesight. Dominating planets or zodiacs exert differing influence over the size, shape and character of a native’s eyes

Generally speaking, crystal clear, white, shiny, watery and bright eyes are best, as they reflect the spark of the soul

Dull, yellowish eyes indicate a depressed state of mind or illness of bile related issues

Reddish eyes are an indication of a livid state, intolerance, blood or heart related issues

Bulging eyes belong to those who are highly passionate or intensely involved in science, arts, etc. Sometimes bulging eyes with reddishness ends indicates a criminal bent of mind

Half open eyes indicate a dull disposition or intoxication

Contrary to the above, eyes with a white space seen beneath the coloured part of the eyes (the iris and pupils) belong to those who are deeply involved in the mental sphere

The way a person uses his eyes too indicates a person’s character. For instance, looking down may mean hiding the truth, humility, introverted or shy nature; making eye contact could either mean defiance or truthfulness, etc.

Chin & Tongue

Round fleshy chin indicates wealth and prosperity; contrarily a long thin chin indicates scarcity

Reddishness on the chin is inauspicious while rounded jaws indicate auspiciousness

A star in the middle of the chin or accompanied by a cleft in the chin indicates higher spiritual potential

The owner of a red, thin and tender tongue is wise, intelligent and a sincere devotee

A sharp tipped but reddish, tongue indicates enjoyment of all pleasures of life

A villain has a whitish tongue

A thick and justified tongue shape belongs to a fool

The one who can touch the tip of his tongue to his nose is a great ascetic or bhakt.