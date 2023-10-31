Explore The Visual Narrative At 'The Right To Look' Exhibition By Saloni Doshi In Mumbai

Yog Raj Chitrakar: Memory Drawing II, 2008 by Nikhil Chopra |

Get ready to explore the visual narrative with 'The Right To Look', a photographic exhibition by art enthusiast Saloni Doshi in Mumbai. Curated by Amit Kumar Jain, this exhibition will be hosted at Space118 from November 16 to December 30, 2023.

After more than twenty years of devoted art curation, this exhibition offers the public their inaugural chance to delve into the photographic collection of Saloni Doshi, an art enthusiast hailing from Mumbai.

Saloni Doshi |

Taking inspiration from the renowned visual theorist Nicholas Mirzoeff, the exhibition delves into the profound undercurrents that define Saloni's meticulously curated collection. Her collection, deeply rooted in history and enriched by contemporary influences, boldly challenges our privilege to observe.

It presents images that delve into the diverse facets of humanity, raising poignant questions such as 'who has the right to be the subject of the camera's gaze?'; 'what is perceived by the viewer?'; and most importantly, 'what truths and secrets do these photographs reveal and conceal?'. Saloni's discerning eye, lifelong passion for photography, and the storytelling of India through her collection are all evident in this thought-provoking exhibition.

Saloni's journey into the art world, both in a literal and metaphorical sense, began at the age of twenty-three, and it has played a pivotal role in shaping the remarkable collection of artworks on display today.

'The Right To Look' places emphasis on the figurative presence in photography, spotlighting particularly impactful photographic works. Some of the noteworthy pieces include Pushpamala N’s 'The Arrival Of Vasco Da Gama' (2014), Umrao Singh Sher-Gil’s 'Amrita with models for young girls' (1932), Nikhil Chopra’s 'Yog Raj Chitrakar' series (2008), Jyoti Bhatt’s 'Mandana' (2007), Sohrab Hura’s 'Life is Elsewhere F' (2005), Gauri Gill’s 'Boy Bathing in Taalab' (2012), among others.

Vivian Sundaram-Growing Up, 2022- Print on Gloss Baryta Warmtone |

The exhibition features works by several of India’s most recognized photographers, including Akshay Mahajan, Anay Mann, Gauri Gill, Jyoti Bhatt, Madhu Das, Madiha Aijaz, Mansi Bhatt, Max Pinckers & Quinten De Bryun, Nikhil Chopra, Priyank Gothwal, Pushpamala N, Remen Chopra, Shilpa Gupta, Shivanjani Lal, Shreyas Karle, Sohrab Hura, Surekha, Tejal Shah, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, Vivan Sundaram, and Vivek Vilasini.

Saloni's collection not only focuses on established names but also introduces emerging talents in the Indian contemporary art scene. It reflects her unwavering dedication to supporting the arts and her commitment to nurturing and advising young and future art collectors.

Details

Space118, Mumbai

November 16 to December 30

Timings: 11 am to 5 pm, including Sundays

