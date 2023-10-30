Art Exhibition In New Delhi To Mark 50 Years Of Project Tiger

Art Exhibition In Delhi To Mark 50 Years Of Project Tiger | Canva

Project Tiger is a wildlife conservation initiative in India that was launched in 1973 with the primary objective of protecting and preserving the India's national animal, the Bengal Tiger and restoring its habitat so as to prevent the tiger's declining population due to loss of habitat, hunting and other reasons.

Through Project Tiger, selective areas are preserved with a view to conserving tigers and their ecosystems. The positive result of this project was the increase in the number of Tiger Reserves to 54 reserves in the country. It also aims to involve local communities in conservation efforts by providing them with earning opportunities and minimising human and wildlife conflicts.

The art exhibition organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Sankala Foundation is a tribute to the successful completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

Event details

The art exhibition, 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre', is from November 3-5 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi as per the official statement from the Ministry for Environment on Sunday, October 29.

The chief guest of the inauguration ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu to be held on November 3 from 4 pm onwards. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda and Minister of State, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, will also be present as per ANI report.

The main focus of the art exhibition will be to highlight the unique relationship between tribal people and forest dwellers around India's tiger reserves and their profound connection with forests and wildlife through their artwork. These paintings will reflect the age-old bonds of tribal communities like the Gond, Bhil and so on.

Tribal communities

Gondi or Gond people reside in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Bhil are tribal people in Bengal, Tripura, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

