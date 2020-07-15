Explore the flavours of Scotland with the Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series

A new collection inspired by the four corners of Scotland

“I’ve always been fascinated by the distinct flavour profiles that distilleries from each of the four corners of Scotland offer, and what they individually add to our whiskies. The Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series gives us the opportunity to take people on a guided tour of the whisky producing regions that give us the signature notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label.” - George Harper, Johnnie Walker whisky specialist

Throughout their near 200 years of history, Johnnie Walker have prided themselves on discovering and celebrating the finest malts from all over Scotland. Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series is born of that sense of exploration, and a thirst to discover the best flavours that Scotland has to offer.

This new collection of four, 12-year-old blended Scotch whiskies include incredible single malts from some of the world’s most famous distilleries and celebrates each of the distinct flavour profiles of the four corners of Scotland.

Each Scotch in the collection is crafted only using whiskies from a particular region to capture the primary flavour characteristics of that area, giving whisky fans the opportunity to discover and explore the wide array of flavours Scotland offers: the fruity flavours of Speyside, the rich characteristics of the Highlands, the sweet notes of the Lowlands region and the smoky finish of Islay whiskies.

The series will launch initially with two editions:

· Johnnie Walker Black Label Speyside Origin is a light and fruity whisky with hints of cut green apples and orchard fruit. It is made exclusively from quality single malts from the Speyside region of Scotland, with whisky from the distilleries of Cardhu and Glendullan at its heart

· Johnnie Walker Black Label Lowlands Origin has a sweet, creamy vanilla character and notes of toffee. It is made exclusively from a variety of single malt and grain whiskies from the Lowlands including Glenkinchie and Cameronbridge

To help consumers, navigate this complex category, the series packaging doubles as an accompanying guide to the whisky, and the region it comes from. Every limited-edition pack is adorned with a map of Scotland. The region that the whisky within originates from (Speyside, Highlands, Islay, or Lowlands) is highlighted, along with interesting facts and trivia relating to that part of the country.

Each pack in the collection also features distinctive colouring as a small homage to the regions they represent. The Speyside pack features heather highlights, to represent the distinctive flowering bushes that adorn Cairngorms National Park. The fertility of Grey Mare’s Tail Burn in the Scottish Lowlands is symbolised by the green colouring of the Lowlands pack.

John Williams, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director said: “The Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series is a great way for adventurous spirits to discover and explore the distinct flavour profiles of the four corners of Scotland. At Johnnie Walker, we have access to an unparalleled range of fantastic single malts and this collection will be of particular interest to anybody who wants a greater understanding of how our small team of expert whisky-makers craft and balance those distinct flavour profiles to make Johnnie Walker Black Label.”

Enjoy Speyside Origin as part of an apple highball

The light, fresh fruity notes of Johnnie Walker Speyside Origins are perfectly complimented with light and vibrant apple cordial and brought to life with a splash of soda.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Vibrant orchard fruits, red apples, stewed pears, and honey

Taste: Sweet, smooth with berries and ripe pear notes

Enjoy Lowlands Origin as part of a Honey Old Fashioned

Floral honey harmoniously combines with the vanilla and caramel flavours of Johnnie Walker Lowlands Origins in this silky-smooth Old-Fashioned twist.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Sweet vanilla, toffee notes and raisins with slight background of orchard fruit and leather

Taste: Sweet, creamy notes with caramelised sugar, dried fruit, and soft spice notes

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world’s number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.

Today’s range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and the iconic Blue Label Scotch Whisky. Together they account for over 18 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2017), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.