“Explore Thailand in the off-season to avoid crowds at popular places,” says travel vloggers Savvy Fernweh and Anky

The world has given birth to so many breathtakingly beautiful places and regions. To experience these places and hidden gems, people need to turn on their travel mode, take those risks to be at places they never thought they would make it and take on that voyage in life they would love to cherish all their lives. This is exactly what Savitri Roy, famously known as Savvy Fernweh, has to say when it comes to fulfilling one’s travel goals in life. She, along with her partner Anky run their YouTube channel, where they eat, love, pray, sleep and repeat travel.

They recently visited Thailand, and Savvy had all nice things to say about the place, which is filled with islands, beaches and exotic places that especially couples would love to explore together and have some great fun. In her Part 1 video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh3ooeZnQp8 ) on her YouTube channel, she starts by giving a proper introduction to the video and explaining her itinerary. She highlights how from Delhi, they take a flight to Bangkok first to explore street shopping there and get their hands on the latest apparel trends. From there, they head to Phuket to explore it for three days. From there, they return to Bangkok to experience the lit nights, busy lanes, some exquisite local food, and more.

Also, in the video, she gives her audiences a great tour of the luxurious property she opts to stay at in Phuket, V Vilas Phuket, one mesmerizing property with the best of poolside rooms, food, interiors and everything else, which she showcases through her quick villa tour. Keeping the excitement on top, she then gets to the best destination in Thailand in her Part 2 video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV9-dA0vyh0 ), Phi Phi Islands, for snorkelling at Ko Phi Phi and visiting many other places like Monkey Bay, Loh Dalum Beach, world-famous Viking’s Cave, Pi Leh Lagoon, Maya Bay and lastly Khai Nai island. Reaching Ko Samui in Thailand, she keeps her audiences hooked to her video.

Savvy Fernweh (@savvy_fernweh), along with her partner Anky has been travelling to places around the world for the last few years and started their channel as a hobby in 2018. They have been to more than ten countries and several Indian states. She suggests people to explore a country like Thailand during the off-season for them to experience fewer crowds at popular places, as mentioned above.

