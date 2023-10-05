Experience Luxury At 'Tent City' Near Ayodhya's Ram Mandir That Offers 5-Star Comfort

Picture for representation |

Exciting news for all devotees and travellers! You can now enjoy luxurious tent accommodation in Ayodhya, eliminating the need to journey to Rajasthan or Gujarat for that unique tented experience.

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a 'Tent City' near the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Built on a 20-acre piece of land near the temple, about 1.5 kilometers away, the Tent City will have 300 luxurious tents of different types for visitors.

These tents will offer a unique and comfortable experience where you can enjoy the city's culture and spirituality on par with 4- and 5-star hotels.

They will have modern facilities such as tented accommodation with an attached bath/toilet, reception/foyer area, restaurant, dining area, and VIP lounge. The visitors can choose tents from different categories, like villa, deluxe, and super deluxe tents.

This land is by the Parikrama Marg and will give you a great view of the temple. It's meant to help with the expected high number of daily visitors, as Ayodhya has limited hotels.

Other Tent Cities in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also opened a 'Tent City' in Varanasi. This 'Tent City' is located by the Ganges River, across from the famous riverbanks of the holy city.

In a different project, the Uttar Pradesh government also plans to create a large 'Tent City' in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh event in 2025. They might even include innovative things like sleeping pods and adventure sports to make the experience more exciting. The fancy tents will be constructed to create a new and exciting experience for people attending Mahakumbh 2025, making it a truly memorable event.

