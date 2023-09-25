8 Interesting Facts About New Jersey's Swaminarayan Akshardham- The World's Second Largest Hindu Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
BAPS Akshardham Temple- the World’s second largest hindu temple is located at USA's Robbinsville in New Jersey. The temple will be inaugrated on 8th October 2023
The marvelous stone carved temple spread across 185 acres was constructed by 12,500 volunteers for over 12 years, from 2011 to 2023
The temple is majorly made of four types of stones such as limestone, pink sandstone, marble, and granite those were hand carved by hundreds of artisans from Rajasthan
The temple has 135-ft wide mandap with delicate engravings on pillars stands 55 feet tall. The main gate of the mandap, called Mayur Dwar, is meticulously adorned with 236 sculptures including peacocks, elephants, monks and devotees carved out of marble
The temple that has been under construction since 2011, was opened in phases and it is influenced by a rich mix of the architectural styles of south and north Indian temples
The temple is has stunning carvings that makes it the world’s largest hand-carved temple
Cambodia's legendary hindu temple, Angkor Wat is currently the World's largest hindu temple and New Jersey's Swaminarayan Akshardham is second on the list
