Experience Exotic Flavours Of Bali At The Newly Opened Baliboo In Goregaon

If you have been feeling that the city's restaurants offer the same flavours without any innovative experimentation, then you are in for a surprising treat. The newest 65-seater Baliboo has recently opened in Goregaon, offering exotic flavours of Bali. On a weekend, we ventured into the restaurant, where multicuisine platters from the island city awaited us — Indonesian, Indian, and Continental, along with regional street food, mocktails and desserts. The restaurant was a mere 40 days old, yet was already buzzing with patrons, some of whom have become regulars, thanks to the corporate houses surrounding the Mindspace area.

With the modern yet inviting ambience, the restaurant's layout seamlessly merges with contemporary elements. From Bali's lush flora and fauna to the serene colour palette and abundant natural light, this newly-opened eatery shares space with a dynamic high-energy bar. As we enter, a 3D mural and a striking elephant statue hook us to it for some time. The linen and bamboo chandeliers complement the entire décor. We surfed through the menu and found it a little pricy. But you won't mind spending once in a while.

Salad soirée

We started with their Very Berry Salad of grapes and arugula with cranberry dressing topped with crumbled feta and multigrain seeds, and Vietnamese Soup on the side to celebrate the rains outside. By the time we finished our salads, we had Patata Bravas, a Spanish platter of crispy potato tossed in garlic and served with salsa roja on the side. Kimchi Wontons was our favourite and a perfect reminder of those romantic K-pop dramas. Their Edamame Truffle Dumplings are their crowd favourite, we learn. We paired our meal with Snow Berry, a drink made of cranberry and fresh orange juice, and Passion Fruit Iced Tea.

Helmed by Divya Kadam and Kedar Shetty, Baliboo serves thoughtfully tailored vegetarian, vegan, and dietary-specific options as well. In addition to the extensive and delightful menu, they use locally sourced ingredients, we are told. “We wanted to create an environment that gives guests a peaceful ambience. With a thoughtfully curated palette and captivating design elements, we wanted to orchestrate an inviting space that perfectly complements Baliboo's diverse culinary offerings,” says Divya Kadam.

Asia on plate

Our hot plates of Malabar Biryani, Balinese Curry paired with white rice arrived as we broke our conversation with one of the restaurant staff members. The slow-cooked Thalassery-styled biryani was cooked to perfection. Balinese Curry, on the other hand, strong flavour of coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves. The flavour of this regional Indonesian dish was enhanced further with their traditional ingredient galangal. Apart from delicious food, what we loved most about this place was the warm hospitality and a menu that served both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Some of their best-selling dishes are Mockduck Al Pastor Tacos, which is served with salsa roja and guacamole, Tagliatelle Ragu, a truffle-scented twist on the classic comfort of pasta, and Hoisin Chicken Bao.

Although we had no space left for dessert, the Matilda Chocolate Cake served on the next table had a tempting fragrance which we couldn't avoid but order a slice for ourselves. We learn that their Tiramisu is also delightful and the French Toast with a twist is a must-try. We keep it for our next visit to try them all.

Price for two: Rs 2,000 + taxes