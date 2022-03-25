Exercises that can help you combat depression

The body is trained to achieve what the mind believes. When your mind is filled with pessimistic thoughts, it is obvious that you would probably fail in any task you take in your life. Carry out tasks which you struggle at with a positive thought — you will be better than before. That is the power of optimism. These little workouts can help you with your journey in depression, making you feel more alive, motivated, boosting you to face things better.



Trekking or hiking

Going out, enjoying the greenery, staying away from non-stop horns, emails and calls can be super helpful during the depression. Along with going to a mountain or beach, try going for a hike or trek with a group of solo travellers or friends. Research has shown that being around plants, trees, especially decaying trees can be super relieving because these decaying plants release chemicals that slow down the process of their decay. It is seen that the chemical would have a similar effect on our body too. So, next time you feel depressed or lost, try hiking through the woods or peacefully hearing the waves crash on beaches. It would benefit both your physical body and mental aura.

Swimming

Immersing yourself in water is said to increase the blood flow to the brain. When there is proper blood flow, your thoughts become clear with better cognitive skills, thinking capacity, and slowly you make better decisions. Also, while swimming you are already occupied with breathing techniques, the number of lapses, bodily movements so that you don’t bump on others with various other things in your mind. Thus, you have very little time to worry. Swimming is highly recommended for those going through depression.



Dance

Dancing increases the heart rate, enables pumping more blood, and thus supplies more oxygen and blood all over the body. This is the magic you will experience when you dance. Also, you will start enjoying the beats of the music and feel refreshed. It is even recommended that every desk job employee should dance for 10 to 15 minutes after their work so that their whole body gets relaxed and counteract the adverse effects of prolonged sitting. You can choose any form of dance like freestyle, Zumba, cardio, or salsa. So, turn on some music and add some movement to your routine.

On a final note

Though these workouts prove to be helpful for depression, it takes some valid efforts to get started. You can go from mild to extreme. When you are depressed, you already lose interest in everything, feel numb or lost, and there can be an extreme lack of motivation to start these workouts. At that time, get a partner to support you, add music, and spend some time with yourself to realize your true worth.

(The writer is a fitness entrepreneur and functional medicine coach)

