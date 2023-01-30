Executive Chef Anirudh Deshpande of The Westin Goa shares flavourful recipe that you can try this winter

Winters are not only about celebrating Christmas, New Year, or Valentine's Day and exchanging gifts, but a lot more. It is also about cooking some delicious food and eating with family and friends in chilly winter afternoons and nights. It is season to enjoy the richness of hot chocolates as well as some traditionally cooked delicacies. Ushering in the festivities of winters, Executive Chef Anirudh Deshpande of The Westin Goa shares Bihar's traditional delicacy Ahuna Gosht Fara. This dish signifies happiness, and prosperity.

Ahuna Ghost Fara

The dish is made in two segments – Ahuna Ghost, and Fara

Ingredients:

Mutton curry cut 250gm, Onion Finely Chopped 20gm, Tomato Paste 20gm, Ginger Paste 10gm, Garlic Paste 10gm, Kashmiri Red Chili Powder 2gm, Garam Masala Powder 2gm, Coriander Powder 2gm, Turmeric Powder 1gm, Cumin Powder 2gm, Green Chili Chopped 2gm, Ginger Julienne 1gm, Chat Masala 2gm, Lemon 1gm, Oil 100gm, Salt to taste, Chopped Coriander to Garnish 10gm, Cinnamon 1gm, Card mom 1gm

Method:

Heat Oil in a pan and add Cinnamon, Cloves and Green Cardamom and sauté it for half a minute

Add chopped onions and fry this until it’s golden brown, after which you need to add a fresh ginger garlic paste

Add the mutton and cook it till it turns brown and then sprinkle all the spices

Add a fresh tomato puree and adjust the seasoning as per your taste and cook for a few minutes and then let it sit for a while whilst it simmers

Once the gravy is of a medium-thick consistency garnish with Chopped Coriander, and grated ginger and put it aside to cool in order to stuff the fara

Fara

Ingredients

4 cup White Urad Dal (Split), 1 cup Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal), 1 cup Arhar dal (Split Toor Dal), Whole Wheat Flour, 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds, 1/4 teaspoon Garam masala powder, 1/3 teaspoon Turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder, 1 tsp Asafoetida, 3 cloves Garlic, 2 Green Chillies , paste, Salt , as required

For tempering

Oil , as required, 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds, 10 Curry leaves, Asafoetida (hing) , A Pinch

For garnish

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , Few sprigs, chopped

Method:

Soak the urad dal, chana dal and mutter dal for about four to five hours.

Make a coarsely ground yet fine paste of all dals and mix in the dry masalas, garlic and chili paste (salt as required)

Meanwhile prepare the dough by adding wheat flour, water and salt.

Make thick puri out of the dough and add the dal paste on one side of the puri and cover with the other side like a resting taco

Cook the far in a streamer for about 20 to 30 minutes, then cool.

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin, curry leaves and asafetida and saute the fara

Once it is done, and stuff in the Ahuna Gosht and garnish it with fresh coriander

