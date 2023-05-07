Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date, timings, significance and rituals |

Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi of Jyeshtha month is called 'Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi'. Worshipping Lord Ganesha and keeping fast on this day brings wisdom and opulence.

Lord Ganesha is regarded as Vighnharta and it's said that worshipping Vighnaharta removes all the sufferings of the devotees. Before starting new work or business, Ganesh ji must be worshipped for good luck and his blessings.

Sankashti in Sanskrit means deliverance, and it refers to redemption from hurdles, problems and agonies in life. Lord Ganesha worshipped on this day is Chanakra Raja Ekadanta Maha Ganpati.

Date and timings:

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 falls on 8th May 2023 (Monday).

Chaturthi tithi Begins - 6:18 pm on May 08, 2023

Chaturthi tithi Ends - 4:08 pm on May 09, 2023

Moonrise Time (Delhi) - 10:04 pm

Significance

The Chanakra Raja Ekadanta Ganapathi form of Lord Ganesha and the Sri Chakra Peetha is worshipped on Ekdanta Sankashti day. Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha by observing the Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. The sighting of the Moon is considered auspicious during Sankashti.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi fasting not only removes various obstacles in life but blesses his devotees with happiness, success and good health.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the 13 Sankatahara Ganesha Chaturthi Vratas of the year dedicated to Sri Ganesha. Different forms of Lord Ganesha are worshipped along with different Peetha every month.

It is the day when Lord Ganesha was declared as pratham pujya and supreme God. Devotees who observe the vrat of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, can prevent every problem in life. ‘Sankat’ means problems and ‘hara’ means the destroyer. Abhishekam is the main ritual observed during Sri Ganesha Puja on the day of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi.

Rituals

Devotees get up early in the morning, and dedicate the day worshipping Lord Ganesha. Many devotees also keep fast and eat only fruits. After seeing the moon, the fast is completed.

Lord Ganesha is offered durva grass and fresh flowers. A lamp is lit and Vedic mantras are chanted. Sankashti puja is performed in the evening, dedicated to the moon or Chandra God.

Ganesha is offered Modak on the day as it appeases the deity. Shri Ganesha Aarti is performed and then the prasad is distributed among the devotees.