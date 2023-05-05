Narada Jayanti 2023: Tithi, puja vidhi and significance | FPJ

Narada Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. According to Vedic Puranas and mythologies, Devrishi Narada is a universal divine messenger and primary source of information among Gods. Narada Muni has the ability to visit all Teen Loks, Akash or Heaven, Prithvi or Earth and Patal or Netherworld and is believed to be first journalist on the Earth. Narada Muni keeps travelling across the universe to communicate information. However, most of his timely information creates trouble but that is for the betterment of the Universe.

In the Hindu Religion, Devarshi Narad or Narada Muni is the son of Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe and one of the three supreme Gods (The Tridev – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh). Sage Narada is an ardent devotee of Lord Narayana, which is one of the forms of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu in the form of Narayana is considered an embodiment of the truth.

Devarshi Narada is a musician and carries a Karthal and Veena with him. He is a wise storyteller and full of wisdom to enlighten others. There are many stories of Sage Narada in the epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana as well.

Narada Jayanti is observed on Pratipada Tithi during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar. Usually, Narada Jayanti falls the next day of Buddha Purnima.

Tithi

Narada Jayanti: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:03 pm on May 05, 2023

Pratipada Tithi ends at: 09:52 pm on May 06, 2023

Puja vidhi

In the Hindu religion, people in the early morning start the Puja Vidhi of Narada Jayanti after taking a bath. Devotees perform Vishnu Puja on Narada Jayanti as sage Narada was Lord Vishnu’s follower.

The Vidhi includes Vishnu Aarti, and people offer Tulsi and flowers to Lord Vishnu. At the end of the Puja Vidhi, people donate money, food and other offerings to Brahmins and serve food to them and others.

Devotees keep a fast on Narada Jayanti and recite different Sanskrit Shlokas and hymns to please Lord Vishnu and Sage Narada. Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama is considered to be beneficial which is the commonly used mantra for the Narada Jayanti and is the list of one thousand names of Lord Vishnu.

Significance

Narad Muni, referred to as the ‘God of Communication’, was believed to be one of the main seven – Saptarishis – who toured the entire universe to disperse information about the different deities. Ancient Hindu scriptures such as the Rig Veda and the Puranas have discussed this great God-Sage in detail. ‘Narada Jayanti’ is devoted to this incredible sage as it marks the day he was born.

This day is commemorated by publication houses and media thanks to Sage Narada’s nature of conveying information, which is their profession. Musicians also pray to the revered sage on this auspicious sage, as he was believed to be the creator of musical instruments. Narad Muni was proficient in Upanishads, Vedas and also the Puranas. He was believed to be an intellectual who knew the fundamentals of communication or language such as grammar, prosody, initiation and so forth.

He was bestowed with an amazing memory and logical sense to comprehend numerous situations. He was a highly learned sage who aided in taking care of numerous issues with his communication expertise, thereby averting wars.