Eid al-Adha 2021: Significance and History of Bakrid

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Eid Qurban, is the second biggest religious festival of Islam (the first being Eid al-Fitr). The festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

In 2021, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India.

Eid al-Adha is also called the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' as the day marks Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Allah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son, Ishmael as an act of God's obedience. However, God sent his angel Jibra'il (Gabriel) to replace Ishmael with a goat, which was sacrificed instead.

Since then, Muslims across the globe sacrifice a livestock animal on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the divine intervention.