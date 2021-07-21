Eid al-Adha 2021: Significance and History of Bakrid

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Eid Qurban, is the second biggest religious festival of Islam (the first being Eid al-Fitr). The festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.
In 2021, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India.
Eid al-Adha is also called the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' as the day marks Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Allah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son, Ishmael as an act of God's obedience. However, God sent his angel Jibra'il (Gabriel) to replace Ishmael with a goat, which was sacrificed instead.
Since then, Muslims across the globe sacrifice a livestock animal on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the divine intervention.
The festival is celebrated by sacrificing a goat; it is divided into three portions-- the first part is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; the second to the poor and needy; the third is for the family.
Importance of the Festival:
Every year, Muslims celebrate this festival to remember the Prophet's devotion and loyalty towards God. It is also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' due to his actions and the sacrifice of livestock as part of the tradition.
The act symbolises devotion to God and sacrificing something that you love is for earning God's trust by giving away the dearest.
Devotees celebrate this festival by sacrificing a lamb or an animal to show their devotion towards God, but also giving money to the needy or time spent on community service.
Celebration
People gather at Masjids or Idgahs to offer the Eid-ul-Adha namaz. The 'qurbani' begins after the Eid prayers as embrace each other and exchange greetings. People visit one another’s families and exchange gifts, wearing new new clothes and spreading happiness.
The occasion is celebrated with fervour as a delicious traditional feast is prepared to bring joy and laughter as families spend time together. Dishes like mutton biryani, Ghosht Haleem, Shami Kebab and mutton korma, along with desserts such as kheer and Sheer Khurma are eaten on this day. Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered to an important part of the festival.
In 2021
This year, Eid festivities will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest government guidelines, devotees are encouraged to offer prayers and celebrate the festival at home and not visit mosques. For purchasing of goats, online buying and selling of goats is being encouraged.
In lieu of Maharashtra Covid-19 cases, the Home Minister has appealed the citizens to celebrate the festival in a symbolic and low-key manner.
