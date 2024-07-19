FPJ 96th Anniversary: Ecotourism In Maharashtra Promotes Sustainability, Biodiversity, And Cultural Heritage

Ecotourism In Maharashtra Promotes Sustainability, Biodiversity, And Cultural Heritage |

“Do you understand ecotourism?” asked Sudhir Risbud, a petroglyph conservationist for over 12 years. I gave him a standard definition, including green tourism, sustainability, and more. To which he said that there is still a lack of basic clarity of this concept as a whole and hence it is important to talk more about it. Parag Pimple, a writer who was the first to map Konkan’s scenic routes, reiterated the need to promote information based implementation.

By definition, ecotourism is a form of sustainable travel that focuses on visiting natural areas, promoting conservation, and supporting local communities. The goal of ecotourism is to minimise the environmental impact of tourism, educate travellers about conservation and local cultures, and generate financial benefits for conservation efforts and local people.

Ecotourism in Maharashtra offers diverse experiences, highlighting the state's rich biodiversity, natural beauty, and cultural heritage. Places such as Lonavala, Matheran, Chikhaldara, Kaas Plateau, are among the most popular places for ecotourism in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has been actively promoting ecotourism through various conservation projects and sustainable tourism initiatives. These efforts aim to protect natural habitats, support local communities, and educate tourists about environmental conservation.

Info-based implementation

It is pretty clear that not everyone is still aware of the nitty gritties of ecotourism. Parag Pimple believes that not everything is available on Google and the search engine only provides what humans feed it with. Hence, awareness at a human level is important when it comes to ecotourism.

On motorcycle rides through Konkan in the nineties, Pimple was impressed by the myriad destinations people didn’t know about. So, long before Google Maps and mobile phones arrived in India, he produced a series of six books called Saad Saagarachi (Call Of the Sea), filled with maps, route advice and local information for those wishing to visit Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Using sketches and calculating distances using readings from his bike, he was the first to produce such road maps for tourists. Pimple, whose publishing house Bookmark Publications has published hundreds of other titles, also produced a coffee table book titled Divya, on Diveagar, a tiny coastal town, with the objective of promoting tourism activities there. “My book has spots that were undiscovered until now,” he said. Risbud says, “Publicity is not education” and hence him and his team also conducts awareness events, differently designed for children, tourists, scholars, etc.”

Experiential tourism

Pimple believes that there is a need to bring a shift from entertainment tourism to experiential tourism. Pimple believes that there is a need to bring a shift from entertainment tourism to experiential tourism. “Tourism has now become about travelling to places, staying at luxurious hotels, and in fact the calculations of data are based on footfalls at hotels. This is not tourism. It should be more about people experiencing the natural side of the places in the most natural ways. It should be about benefits of tourism reaching the locals of the places,” he adds.

Experiential tourism not only provides personal enrichment and learning opportunities but also promotes eco-friendly practices and conservation efforts. By emphasising activities like cultural immersion, wellness retreats, and nature exploration, tourism can support local economies, preserve cultural heritage, and minimise environmental impact. To achieve this shift, stakeholders must collaborate with local communities to develop and promote authentic experiences.

Marketing efforts should highlight the educational and cultural value of experiential tourism over traditional entertainment. By investing in training local guides and ensuring accessibility for diverse travelers, the industry can create meaningful and enriching experiences that benefit both tourists and destinations alike.

Loans for startups

Vaibhav Kiran Gholap, founder of Jawhar Tourism, says that many people are now coming up with more sustainable startups promoting ecotourism. The government should provide loans to them at subsidised rates. “It would be a win-win for tourists, government and startups,” he said.

An engineer and an MBA by training, Vaibhav Kiran Gholap, worked for two years in Mumbai before returning to his native village in Jawhar, a hilly block with a large Adivasi population in Palghar district, about 135 km from Mumbai. Business prospects in Jawhar were poor, but in 2016, Vaibhav decided to start a tourism venture as a proprietorship.

Using social media for publicity, he began to grow his offerings slowly, drawing city-dwellers with the prospect of a location that was different, close to Mumbai, had a cultural legacy, a pleasant environment and a bountiful rainfall during the monsoon. Offering visitors a slice of tribal culture and tribal history, Vaibhav popularised tours to Jawhar, the ‘town of waterfalls’ with seven to eight waterfall sites including two that remain active year-long.

Decentralise policies

However, in the words of Risbud, there is a need to decentralise certain policies and schemes in order to get the maximum results. Not every area has the same geographical features and hence focus should be on each area separately.

Over 12 years, history enthusiast and conservationist Sudhir Risbud of Ratnagiri and two colleagues at the Nisarg Yatri Sanstha have painstakingly discovered and documented nearly 1,500 petroglyphs around Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Petroglyphs are rock-carvings, one of humankind’s oldest-known art forms. In all, there are nearly 1,600 petroglyphs located at over 150 sites in 100-odd villages of these two Konkan districts.

Go back to roots

Gholap emphasised on the need to go back to the natural ways of doing things. He promotes ‘zero wastage’ tourism practices. Zero wastage tourism practices aim to minimise environmental impact by adopting strategies that eliminate or reduce waste throughout the tourism lifecycle. This includes promoting reusable and recyclable materials, implementing efficient waste management systems, and encouraging tourists and businesses to adopt practices that conserve resources and reduce landfill waste.

Initiatives may include using biodegradable products, reducing single-use plastics, composting organic waste, and educating tourists about responsible consumption and disposal. By integrating zero wastage principles into tourism operations, destinations can preserve natural environments, support sustainable development, and enhance visitor experiences aligned with environmental stewardship.

MTDC ecotourism promotion efforts

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) promotes ecotourism through sustainable practices, conservation, and community involvement.

Eco-Friendly Destinations

Develops eco-friendly resorts and camps (for example, Tarkarli, Malshej Ghat).

Maintains eco-trails and nature walks with guided educational tours.

Wildlife Tourism

Promotes visits to wildlife sanctuaries (for example, Tadoba Andhari, Sanjay Gandhi National Park).

Organises safaris to balance tourism and conservation.

Community involvement

Provides training and employment in hospitality and guiding.

Supports local cultural programmes and festivals to highlight indigenous traditions.

Education and Awareness

Conducts environmental education programmes and workshops.

Establishes information centres with resources on conservation and sustainable practices.

Sustainable infrastructure

Promotes green certifications for hotels and tourism businesses.

Ensures compliance with ecotourism policies and environmental standards.

Conservation projects

Supports reforestation, wildlife protection, and habitat restoration.

Organises clean-up drives to maintain cleanliness in tourist areas.