Echoes Of Earth 2023: From Sid Sriram To Giant Swan; Check Out Final Artist Lineup For The Event

The two-day event over the years has becomes more than just a music festival; it is a celebration of the community and the environment we inhabit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

The 6th edition of 'Echoes of Earth,' India’s Greenest Music Festival, which focuses on celebrating music, art, culture, and protecting the environment, will take place in Bengaluru this year from December 2nd and 3rd.

Known for delivering unique live music experiences, Echoes of Earth has become a celebration of music, art, culture, and conservation efforts. This year, the festival is proud to showcase a stellar line-up of music headliners and installation artists.

This year, the festival’s theme, 'Ensemble of the Wild',  highlights the interconnectedness of India's richest biodiversity hotspot, the Western Ghats. Echoes of Earth aims to emphasize the delicate balance and harmonious relationships between flora, fauna, habitats, and ecosystems, showcasing the crucial role each species plays in maintaining the balance of nature through thought-provoking art and educational workshops.

Art Installations

Joining the festival this year are the talented installation artists Haribabu Natesan, the Aravani Art Project, and Siddharth Karawal. Haribabu Natesan, renowned for his unconventional artwork, including the notable 'Make in India,' has captivated audiences worldwide. The Aravani Art Project, is a transformative art collective led by transgender women and cisgender women, who focus on creating a safe space for artistic collaboration and expression. 

Since its inception, the festival has been working with a variety of artists to transform urban scrap and waste into larger-than-life stages and art installations. Besides its commitment to upcycling and recycling, Echoes of Earth is actively working toward becoming a carbon-neutral, zero-waste event. The two-day event over the years has becomes more than just a music festival; it is a celebration of the community and the environment we inhabit.

Final lineup

The line-up for this edition includes top-tier artists such as Sid Sriram (US), Len Faki (Germany), three-time Grammy Award winner Tinariwen (Mali), Jitvam (US/India), Mezerg (France), Parra for Cuva (Germany), Mansur Brown (UK), 8 Kays (Ukraine), and Giant Swan (UK), along with other popular acts like Modern Biology, Matsumoto Zoku Band, Sahil Vasudeva, and many more.

Special Features

With four intricately designed stages, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and others alike. The festival, featuring experiences like the Kids Zone and Pet Zone, is designed for everyone. Attendees can enjoy food stalls, a sustainable flea market, and a café at Echoes of Earth.

Tickets

The tickets are currently available on their website, with a starting price of INR 5,100.

