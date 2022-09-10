Easy hacks to make your perfume last longer

Spritzing on perfume has become as ingrained in daily routines as brushing teeth. While wearing perfume seems like a no-brainer, correctly using and preserving it requires some skill. Luckily, these simple tips and tricks will help your favourite scents last longer and maximise their fragrance.

Material required:

l Perfume l Moisturiser

l Hair brush l Makeup remover

Moisturise: Oily skin has the power to hold the scent for a longer period of time as opposed to dry skin, which lets the scent slide easily.

Apply an unscented moisturiser on your skin before spraying your favourite scent on it.

Target pulse points: Pulse points or warmer areas on the body have more retaining power and ensure the scent lingers for longer when sprayed on them. It also helps in

diffusing the scent throughout the body and lets the scent rise through the day.

The major pulse points include: behind your knees, on your ankles and calves, on your neck, inside your elbows, on your wrists.

Spray a dash on your brush: Spraying perfumes directly on your hair causes it to dry up and break easily. Instead, spritz some in your hairbrush and then brush your hair which will allow it to smell good through the day with minimum damage.

Don’t rub; dab instead: We have all done this at one point; rubbing the perfume on your wrist together.

Little did we know, rubbing the

perfume will actually force the top notes of the scent to fade faster. So, next time, simply dab your wrist lightly together instead.

Store perfumes in cool, dark places: Heat and light breaks down the

perfume and lessens the quality of the fragrance. Instead, store them in cool dry spots to ensure its longevity like in your vanity drawers away from the windows or another great place is the refrigerator.

The lighter the scent, the less it lingers: Lighter, aromatic scents like citrus or jasmine will evaporate faster as they have a smaller molecular structure, whereas scents like wood and musk will linger longer on your skin. Be mindful of this when you are purchasing a new scent, as you will likely go through bottles of lighter, aromatic fragrances more quickly.