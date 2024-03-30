Easter 2024: Elevate Your Easter Celebration With These Last-Minute Games

Pic: Yahoo

Whether you're hosting a gathering or attending one, the need for last-minute entertainment can often arise. Fret not, we have curated a list of easy-to-put together last-minute games that will infuse your Easter celebration with laughter and joy.

Easter Egg Toss

This Easter game is amazing for an energetic group because it keeps everyone moving. However, this activity can become messy, so you'll want to change out of your Easter outfits. Split up into pairs, then distance out evenly. Each partner is given a raw egg, which is tossed from one player to the next. When the egg is properly caught, both players take a step backwards. The pair loses the game if they crack the egg at any time. Count yourself lucky if the egg falls without breaking. The winner is the final standing pair.

Golden Egg

Imagine ‘Hot Potato,’ but with an Easter twist. To start the game, pick someone and give a golden egg. As the golden egg is being passed around, the person who started the tradition picks a quick song to sing. The golden egg carrier has to do a hilarious dance after the song ends. That way, no one is 'out, and everyone gets to laugh and play through the entire game. Of course, you may hike the stakes and count the final person holding the golden egg when the song ends as ‘out.’

Egg Snatch

This game helps to sharp mind. Stealing is ethically wrong, as every child knows. But in this game, you can normalise stealing, which will add excitement to the game. You may set rules about stealing to increase the competitiveness of the egg hunt. You can mention that people or kids can steal eggs from others's baskets as long as they don't get caught. If they get caught, then they must give up one of their own eggs. In this way, stealing can be fun.

Pic: Freepik

Egg Tapping

All ages can enjoy this low-key Easter game called egg-tapping. It is also a game that is suitable for both outdoor and indoor play. Everyone can join, so challenge your parents, grandparents, siblings, kids, or friends. Each participant receives a hard-boiled egg. Before the competition starts, if you have the time, you can let the players paint and decorate their eggs.

Next, two competitors put the tops of their eggs together in a challenge. The competitor whose egg cracks loses, and the winner proceeds to the next round of the match. You can have some fun by putting the eggs on your participant’s forehead and trying not to break them. Until there is just a single intact egg left, the rounds keep going. The owner of the no-crack egg then wins.

Carrot Race

Arrange four or six glass bottles in a row on the floor; ensure that the carrot fits inside each bottle. Connect a carrot stem with a long piece of string. When the clock starts, each player has to use only one hand to hold the string while putting the carrot into each bottle (in order). Participants have one minute to finish all the bottles for the chance to win. You can make it harder for players to win by making them hold the string with their mouths. Another way to add a little competition is to set up two stations and pit individuals against one another.

Pic: Freepik

Bunny Relay

The goal is to dress up as Easter bunny (just wear a vibrant shirt or T-shirt), take a broom, and complete a round of house atop the broom. After completing the round, the player needs to take off their Easter outfit and pass the broom to the next team member. The team that finishes the task in less time wins.

Bunny Count

Every player takes a turn counting off each number one by one while seated in a circle. When they reach the number seven, instead of saying seven aloud, the player must say, ‘I love the Easter Bunny’. If a player fails do so and says seven, s/he is eliminated from the game. Say ‘I love the Easter Bunny’ or start over at one after seven. The last player who is left wins the game.