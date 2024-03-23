Astrotech: The New Gen Z Obsession You Need to Know About

Pic: Freepik

Astrology, traditionally viewed through a lens of mysticism and ancient beliefs, is experiencing a renaissance of sorts with the integration of technology. In the past few years, advancements in data analysis, computing power, and artificial intelligence have revolutionised the practice of astrology, providing practitioners with new tools to explore and interpret celestial phenomena. Tarot, too, has found a place in this mythos.

What is Astrotech?

One significant way technology has influenced astrology is through the development of astrology software and mobile applications. These platforms allow users to generate birth charts, analyse planetary alignments, and receive personalised astrological insights with unprecedented ease and accuracy.

For our parents, astrology was about visiting a pandit, who would analyse their kundlis, draw up charts and offer predictions. But, today, things have changed. The availability of a plethora of websites, apps, and social media handles offering cosmic insights and personalised horoscopes has changed how astrology is viewed. Astrologers and enthusiasts can connect across geographical boundaries.

Gen Z connect

The biggest consumers of astrotech are Gen Z. They are embracing these platforms as an integral part of their daily routine. Who says astrology is just for old people? Most Gen Z start their day with their horoscope and then decide how to navigate through the day.

“I like to start my day by reading the horoscope. Someday, the horoscope is correct, and sometimes not. I realised that was because it was a generic horoscope. Then I learnt about astrology apps and now I get personalised predictions,” shares 22-year-old Eshani Varma. And, there are many like her, for whom these varied platforms are like a boon.

For Gen Z, the stars are not just distant luminaries; they are gateways to a tech-infused cosmic experience. It is more about connecting with the universe and their cosmic experience.

Talking about the growing interest among Gen Z in Astrotech. Aditya Kapoor, COO, Astroyogi, mentions, “This can be attributed to the several digital revolutions witnessed by astrology in recent years. The rise of social media platforms and online communities dedicated to astrology has contributed to its popularity among this generation, facilitating discussions, sharing experiences, and fostering a sense of belonging. It also provides insight into their identities and life paths.”

Another reason for the growth of Astrotech is identity confidentiality. Sidhharrth S. Kumaar, Astrologer and Founder, NumroVani, states, “Earlier, people had a fear of being judged. Now, because of websites and apps, the identity of the user is confidential, so this adds to the trust factor.”

Echoing similar sentiments is 20-year-old Mumbai-based student, Nitin Singh. “I prefer using such mediums because it saves my time. There are so many websites that offer online consultations with astrologers. Plus, it offers privacy,” he shares.

Beyond predictions

Astrology is always not about future predictions. At times, it is about mental health, mindfulness, and spiritual growth. Divya Rai, a 23-year-old Gen Z, narrates her experience of how through tarot, she found hope and mindfulness. She reveals, “I remember when I was lost in my life; I had no idea where to start from. Then I came across the reel on Instagram and got to know of a tarot reader. I had a consultation with her and cleared my mind. She gave me hope and the clarity that I needed to get things sorted.”

According to Astroyogi and NumroVani, the most common queries are relationships, followed by career and finance. Aditya points out, “The growing reliance of Gen Z on astrology reflects their search for guidance and meaning in an increasingly unpredictable and uncertain world. It underscores their desire for spirituality and connection amidst societal shifts and technological advancements.”

Gen Z Chandni Shah, 22, is happy that the youth is embracing and expressing interest in astrology with an open mind. “Our ancestors learnt about stars and numbers, which help in predicting the present and future. It’s the greatest gift for livelihood and I am happy to see that our generation is interested in astrology,” she avers.

As technology continues to evolve, so too will the ways in which we explore and understand the cosmic influences that shape our lives.