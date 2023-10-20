Dussehra 2023: 3 Wise Pieces Of Advice From Ravana That Everyone Should Implement In Their Lives

Wise Pieces Of Advice From Ravana That Everyone Should Implement In Their Lives |

After the nine days of Navratri festival, day 10 is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. This was the day believed when Lord Rama defeated Ravana and the day signifies victory of good over evil.

But Ravana was an intellectual but egoistic person whose arrogance lead him to his devastation. Hence, you can learn a few wise things from the demon king which could be implemented in daily life.

History

When Ravana was on his deathbed, Lord Rama asked Laxmana to learn from Ravana. Then, Ravana told Laxmana three powerful secrets- pieces of advice which everyone should implement in their lives.

1. Complete auspicious work first

It means that you should prioritize your work and do that work first which is important and is good for everyone. But at the same time, don't expect anything in return so that you will be performing actions without getting attached. What you sow, so shall you reap so if you do good, good will happen with you.

2. Never underestimate your enemy

Never ever underestimate the strength of your enemy. If you think that you are everything and underestimate people around you or the strength of your potential enemy, you will mostly get defeated in the sense, you will never get victory or are going to win. It could be harmful for your mental and overall wellbeing.

3. Never reveal your secrets to anyone

Earlier, you may trust people and probably, they won't break your trust but nowadays, it is not advisable to trust anyone blindly as people keep changing from time to time.

Let say, you share your secrets to your best friend, you never know when it will be known publicly to everyone as the one you trust today may break your trust in the future if clashes happen between you two revealing all your secrets in front of others.

Therefore refrain from telling your secrets to anyone because they may become your enemy and get you in trouble as they now know your limitations, and weaknesses and can defeat you easily.

