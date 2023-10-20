WATCH: Witness Garba Fever At Different Venues In Mumbai This Year | Rangilo Re & Rangratri

Navratri celebrations have already began starting from October 15 and 5 days have already passed and we are on sixth day today on October 20 and we bring to you, a curated listicle of videos from the best Garba venues in Mumbai because it may not be possible for you to be a part of Garba celebrations at all these venues but you can witness them here.

Here is the list of the best Garba celebrations at top Garba venues in Mumbai and by watching them, you will get to realise the grand Navratri celebrations with people all decked up in their garba attires and grooving to the Garba beats with all their hearts out on their favourite Garba songs sung by talented Gujarati Garba singers like Parthiv Gohil, Kinjal Dave, Falguni Pathak, Bhoomi Trivedi and Geeta Rabari.

WATCH:

At Thakur Village, Kandivali (E):

At Rangilo Re 2023 With Parthiv Gohil At Nesco:

At Raas Rang Thane:

Rang Raas Navratri 2023 With Bhoomi Trivedi At Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali (W):

Chogada Re Navratri With Geeta Rabari At Andheri (E):

Rangratri Dandiya Nights With Kinjal Dave At Kutchi Ground, Borivali (W):

Navratri Utsav With Falguni Pathak At Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali (W):

At Dragonfly, Mumbai:

In Mumbai Local Train:

Hope you enjoyed watching these videos curated especially for you and got to witness Garba Fever in your very own Mumbai.

