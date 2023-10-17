WATCH: Astonishingly Unique & Mesmerising Durga Pandals In Kolkata This Year |

Durga Puja is a time to get immersed in spirituality and devotion, feel the divine feminine power of Maa Durga and spend quality time with family. This is the favourite time for all Bengalis across the globe when they relish authentic Bengali food and proudly immerse in their culture and tradition.

The main festivities start from Maha Shashti on October 20 to Maha Dashami on October 24.

Kolkata, 'The City Of Joy' has received a 'UNESCO Tag Of Intangible Cultural Heritage Of Humanity' for Durga Puja celebrations. This is the time you must visit the city to experience the real vibes of the festival and to truly enjoy the charm and magic of Durga Pujo.

The festival is celebrated at an extremely grand level such that majestic Durga Pandals are set up with unique themes creating a replica of different historic structures, and iconic places or using different items. There is music, lighting and delicious food served at some of these pandals.

You will not be able to stop yourself from marvelling at seeing captivating Durga idols and the themes for each Durga Pandal are thoughtfully made and crafted by skilled artisans.

Even if you are not in the city or couldn't visit Kolkata due to your busy lives, don't worry. You can get glimpses of major Durga Pandals in Kolkata which are astonishingly beautiful, unique and mesmerising at the same time.

WATCH:

Bose Pukur Shitola Mandir's Durga Pandal is made up of 8000+ abandoned chairs:

Shree Bhumi Sports Club, a popular Durga Puja Pandal in South Kolkata has set up a Disneyland-themed Pandal:

Durga Pandal based on Ram Mandir theme at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata:

There are many more beautiful Durga Pandals in Kolkata apart from these. Hope you enjoyed seeing these videos and realised what grandeur Durga Puja is celebrated in the city of Kolkata if you weren't aware of it! And even if you did, all the Bengalis staying away from their homes in Kolkata and couldn't visit their hometowns, hope these videos help.