5 Must-Visit Oldest Durga Pandals In Mumbai |

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is the most important festival whcih is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and even in Mumbai, you can get to see some pandals where you can experience the authentic Bengali culture, tradition and relish Bengali food.

Take a look at these five oldest Durga pandals that are a must-visit in Mumbai:

The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

Dadar Durga Pandal | Facebook

The Bengal Club, situated in Shivaji Park, has been hosting Durga Puja since 1922 and the pandal, which covers 2.5 acres, hosts a variety of stalls that are quite appealing and serve delicious food, fashion accessories, and artefacts from West Bengal each year. The festivities continue through Dussehra.

The idol here is eco-friendly, made using materials like clay and non-toxic, water-soluble paints. The morning puja adheres to traditional Bengali rituals. The evenings are filled with activities such as Dhunuchi dance competitions and conch-blowing contests.

Visitors can participate in aartis, traditional folk dance, and music performances organized by The Bengal club members. The pandal draws over 200,000 devotees annually.

Devotees are served Bhog, including traditional Bengali delicacies like khichdi, Labda (a mixed vegetable dish), Beguni Bhaja, Payesh, and more. Do not miss this pujo to experience real Bengali culture and festivities.

Navi Mumbai Bengali Association, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Bengal Association | Navi Mumbai Bengal Association

The Navi Mumbai Bengali Association is renowned for its elaborate and diverse themed pandals. The pandal hosts pujo as well as a host of cultural activities. People of all ethnicities come to this pandal in huge numbers. It is a must-visit pandal during the festival.

In the previous year, they innovatively shared their celebrations by live-streaming the event to devotees through their website, YouTube, and various social media platforms. Additionally, they introduced online Prasad services through their portal.

During the puja, the association hosts a grand feast called Maha Bhog, featuring a spread of traditional and authentic Bengali cuisine.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Juhu

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti | Facebook

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, organized by the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, stands as one of Mumbai's oldest puja celebrations. This event, initiated in 1948 by Paddamshri Shasdhar Mukerji, is now famously known as ‘Mukherjee Durga Puja.’

At Bombay Sarbojanin, the festivities attract numerous Bollywood celebrities such as Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ayan Mukherjee, Tanuja, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and several television personalities. During the puja, the committee reveres an eco-friendly idol of goddess Durga, specially sourced from Kolkata.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West

Lokhandwala Durgotsav | Facebook

The tradition of Lokhandwala puja was initiated in 1996 by the Bengali families residing in the local area. Their main objective was to preserve their Bengali customs and heritage.

Presently, Abhijeet Bhattacharya plays a significant role in organizing Lokhandwala Durga Puja, earning the event the nickname 'Abhijeet Durga Puja' among the locals.

The Lokhandwala Durgotsav pandal is huge and hosts many Bollywood celebrities every year. Sushmita Sen is a regular visitor to this pandal and can be seen doing Dhunichi Naach with her daughter.

The pandal is designed by renowned Art Director Bijon Das Gupta and his dedicated team who tirelessly labours day and night to bring this masterpiece to life. Delectable offerings are served here as Prasad.

Bombay Durgabari Samiti, Cumballa Hill

Durga Bari Samiti | Durgabhari Samiti

One of the first Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai took place in 1930, organized by the Bombay Durgabari Samiti. During this event, the idol of Goddess Durga was transported by train from Varanasi to Mumbai. The festival is marked by enthusiastic and passionate celebrations.