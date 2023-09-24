Dubai's Rising Star DJ Shares His Musical Journey

Dubai (UAE), September 23: known for its towering skyscrapers, luxurious lifestyle, and vibrant nightlife, it has become a global hub for music and entertainment. In this glittering city, a rising star has emerged in the nightlife scene, captivating audiences with his electrifying beats and unique style. Meet DJ Brendan Lopes, an Indian-origin talented artist who is taking the city's nightlife scene by storm while sharing his musical journey.

Born on July 28, 1992, in Dubai and raised in Karama, Brendan's musical journey began at the tender age of 10 when he first discovered his love for the piano. While he was getting better at playing the piano, he also started collecting a wide variety of music, focusing on rap, hip-hop, and TOP40 commercial songs.

In 2011, Brendan earned a Digital DJ Certificate from the SAE Institute in Dubai. With his new technical skills and a strong love for music, he started a journey that eventually put him at the top of Dubai's music scene.

After graduating from Manipal University, Dubai, in 2014, Brendan worked as a Junior Content Creator at Traffic Digital in Dubai, UAE. He assisted in shooting and editing numerous social media ad films. After a year at Traffic Digital, he transitioned to DJ Academy Dubai in 2015, where he assumed the roles of a videographer and DJ instructor. His primary responsibility was to instruct aspiring DJs in the intricacies of the trade. At night, Brendan would shift his camera lens towards Dubai's vibrant nightlife scene, capturing the energetic atmosphere of various clubs in the city.

Simultaneously, Brendan pursued a freelance DJ career, initially performing at private parties and events on weekends. Together with a group of friends, they formed "Jigsaw Events," igniting small house parties with their music during their college days.

Brendan's career reached new heights in 2013 when he participated in an online competition to perform at the Pre Sao Joao Bash in Goa, India. He secured a coveted spot in the top 3, earning him the chance to showcase his DJing skills at the festival. He was invited back in 2015 for an encore performance.

In the following years, Brendan received invitations to perform at prestigious events such as Oktoberfest Goa (2014), Frndz Freedom Music Festival (2015, 2016, 2017) in Goa, and Manipal.

In Dubai, Brendan got involved in charitable activities by teaming up with the organization Goa Explorers from 2015 to 2019. They hosted three big events every year – Carnival, Sao Joao, and Bandra Feast – which coincided with the dates of these festivals in Goa and Mumbai. All the money earned from these events was given to various charities in Goa each year.

Today, Brendan is a popular Goan DJ in the region, performing at major Goan events in Dubai. His musical journey, starting as a young piano enthusiast and eventually becoming a DJ, is a testament to the power of dedication and passion in the world of music.

