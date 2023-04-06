Dressing up on a budget: How to look Fashionable without breaking the bank

Are you someone who thinks the fashion comes with a hefty price tag? Well let us break this myth for you! Fashion is a form of self-expression that allows individuals to showcase their personalities and style and you don’t neyd to break your bank for this! Vaishali Kumar, Fashion Designer and Founder of Aattires Boutique has some simple tips and tricks, which you can use to elevate your style without spending a fortune.

Shop smart

One of the most important things to keep in mind when trying to look fashionable on a budget is to shop smart. Instead of buying clothes impulsively, take your time to plan and strategize your shopping trips. Look for sales, discounts, and clearance racks to save money on clothes. Another way to save money is to buy clothes out of season. For example, winter clothes tend to go on sale at the end of winter, so you can buy them at a discounted price and wear them the following year.

Invest in quality basics

Investing in quality basics is another way to look fashionable without breaking the budget. Quality basics, such as a well-fitted pair of jeans, a black blazer, or a white t-shirt, are versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down and paired with different accessories to create multiple outfits. Investing in these items will save you money in the long run as they are timeless pieces that will never go out of style.

Accessorise

Accessories can make or break an outfit. They can transform a plain outfit into a fashionable one. Adding accessories such as a statement necklace, a scarf, or a pair of sunglasses can elevate your outfit and make it look more put together. Accessories are also a cost-effective way to switch up your style without spending a lot of money.

Mix and match

Mixing and matching your clothes is a great way to create new outfits without spending money on new clothes. Don't be afraid to experiment with different color combinations, patterns, and textures. Mix and match your clothes to create new outfits and express your personal style. You can also try layering different pieces to create a unique look.

Take care of your clothes

Taking care of your clothes is crucial to ensure that they last longer. Follow the care instructions on the label and avoid using harsh detergents or bleach. Properly storing your clothes can also help them last longer. Hang your clothes on hangers or fold them neatly to avoid creases and wrinkles.

Remember that fashion is about expressing your personal style, so have fun and be creative!