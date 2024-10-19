Dr Mickey Mehta Speaks On Balancing Body And Mind For Inner Harmony

In a day and age where worries feed on the mind’s health, anxieties feed on one’s sleep, anger feeds on one’s peace, dissatisfaction feeds on one’s tolerance capacity, jealousy feeds on one’s ability to think clearly, greed feeds on one’s notion of happiness; imagine what load the poor brain has to withstand! So how do we help our brain while it continues to overwork trying to meet our non-stop demands and always dis-harmony?

Instead of concentrating on the stigma, one should understand that, just as the body exhibits physical symptoms like weakness, exhaustion, disorientation, body aches, etc. when it lacks adequate micronutrients, the body also requires the right kind of physical training to help one become more focused and centred. Take control of your life, assist in finding your core, and restore mental equilibrium.

The foundation of exercises that emphasise body balance is the close connection between mental and physical stability. Engaging in activities that challenge our capacity to maintain balance engages both our physical and cognitive processes. Our awareness of our body and mind is increased by this concurrent involvement. This improves our capacity to gaining an understanding of the body's mechanics aids performance optimisation.

The application of kinesiology principles, such as biomechanics, facilitates the process of comprehending particular postures in a scientific way, aids in performing a posture or exercise precisely and competently, and ultimately aids in mind control too.

In its ultimate form, a body-balancing exercise ought to become effortless and natural in order to create an unlimited state of expansion.

Cerebellum, which is a part of the hindbrain, is responsible for equilibrium of the body. Your musculoskeletal system maintains your posture. Muscles, ligaments and tendons work with joints throughout your body to control your position at all times. They adjust your body to hold you in a stable, comfortable shape.

Benefits of body balancing exercises on mind control:

As you work on stability and attention, you may reduce distractions and enhance your overall mental clarity by teaching your mind to concentrate on the present.

Many balance exercises are inherently contemplative. By encouraging you to pay attention to the movements and sensations in your body, they help you enter a meditative state that reduces stress and anxiety.

Body-balancing exercises increase your awareness of your physical presence and boundaries. You can better control your emotions as a result of becoming more conscious of your thoughts and feelings. • Exercise, particularly controlled and concentrated exercise, can lower cortisol levels. This change in the body leads to a better mood and less stress.

Confidence and self-worth are raised when balance exercises are successfully mastered.

Yoga definitely works the best. Regular yoga practice promotes mental clarity and resilience in addition to bettering physical balance.

Postures regulated with breath makes it simpler to handle tension and anxiety to quiet the mind. Other exercises that can be helpful are:

Standing on one leg with knee up, hands by the side for as long as you can, gradually increasing the duration. You can add variations like closing your eyes or moving your arms.

Practising plank with one hand up opposite hand up.

Exercises using a balance board tests your stability and core strength and demands focus and attention.

Walking from heel to toe -- Step one foot in front of the other exactly, maintaining a straight gait. This easy workout enhances coordination and balance.

Bosu Ball exercises incorporating with lunges or push-ups can add challenge in your workouts.

Learning cycling slowly can also help us learn balancing.

This exercise targets the core muscles and requires mental focus in order to maintain stability. Over time, proprioception—the awareness of one's own body position—can be enhanced, leading to heightened mindfulness in daily activities.

All exercises foster mindfulness while enhancing balance, strength, and flexibility. It forces us to counterbalance and preserve our centre of gravity and mental equilibrium.

Every act of physical effort to balance helps us to get centred mentally, emotionally and spiritually and brings in harmony within.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)