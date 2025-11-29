Dr Batra’s Honours Inspiring Stories Of Strength At The 17th Positive Health Awards 2025

The 17th edition of Dr Batra’s® Positive Health Awards, supported by Bajaj Auto Limited, celebrated extraordinary individuals who have risen above illness, disability, and adversity to create lasting impact. Manisha Koirala, an eminent actor and a cancer survivor herself presented the winners with trophies and a cash award of Rupees One Lac each. Held at the iconic Tata Theatre, NCPA Mumbai, the evening was anchored by Dr Akshay Batra, Vice Chairman & MD – Dr Batra’s® Healthcare and Mandira Bedi – Actor.

This year, the event witnessed a house full audience of over 1,000 attendees from diverse sectors and regions. The five awardees — Tinkesh Kaushik, (triple amputee to trek Mount Everest Base Camp) Amala Pankaj (Spinal injury victim – social media influencer), Rajinder Kumar (Para-Olympic Gold medallist), S. Raman (Muscular Dystrophy patient – Secretary Amar Seva Sangham) and People’s Choice awardee Krishna Kumar Samania (Para Olympic – Gold Medallist) — were applauded for their remarkable courage and unwavering determination in the face of life-altering challenges.

The nominations were selected by a distinguished jury comprising of Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Limited; Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder Chairman, Dr Batra’s®; Smt Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Former Union Minister, actor Vivek Oberoi; and filmmaker R. Balki.

The evening also featured a stirring cultural showcase, including a performance by a visually challenged orchestra, a wheelchair dance presentation, and other artistic displays that embodied inclusion, dignity, and the true spirit of positive health.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder Chairman, Dr Batra’s®, said, “The best person to give confidence to a suffering patient is not always a doctor but another patient who has overcome the disease. These especially abled warriors have not only overcome their diseases with fortitude but have redefined what it means to contribute to society. They remind us that even in the face of great adversity, we can rise. They show us that strength is not the absence of hardship but the triumph over it.”

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Limited, added, “I am firm believer of homeopathy and have depended on Dr Batra for my families medical needs. We have always believed in the healing power of belief and purpose. These awards honour individuals who have not only overcome immense challenges but have inspired thousands in the process. It is a privilege to support this meaningful initiative through the years.”

Renowned actress and producer Manisha Koirala shared, “I congratulate the Dr Batra’s® Foundation for having instituted these awards. Being a cancer survivor myself – I have experienced the trauma that one goes through and what it takes to overcome it. Standing here and watching these stories unfold is deeply humbling. Their fearlessness does more than inspire — it expands the boundaries of what we believe is possible. It is an honour to celebrate them, and I pray their journeys continue to touch countless lives.”

Dr Bu Abdullah, Chairman – Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, who flew in from Dubai, especially for the occasion said. “I am touched by this event. I am happy to invite Dr Batra to host this event in Dubai next year”.

Beyond the awards, Dr Batra’s® continues its longstanding commitment to fostering a culture of care and inclusion. At the heart of this initiative is a dedication to accessible healthcare, community outreach, and programmes that support individuals facing difficult circumstances. The organisation continues to strengthen its social impact through inclusive healthcare initiatives, consistent outreach efforts, and year-round support for people striving to rebuild their lives with dignity.