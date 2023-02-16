Don't miss these 5 foods that can improve your gut health

Our health should be our top priority, but sadly, we all have a tendency to overlook it and take it for granted.

Especially, our digestive health or gut health!

Our gut health is connected to our overall health. Bacteria living in the gut play a significant role in digestion, weight control, and immunological function.

What you eat not only supports you but also sustains the billions of bacteria that live in your gut.

Here are 5 foods that will help you improve your gut health:

Fresh Fruits

Fruits are high in fiber which your body can’t digest. However, certain bacteria in your gut can digest fiber, which stimulates their growth.

Curd

Curd’s microbial properties make it a good treatment for indigestion. Curd is high in beneficial bacteria that aid digestion and help with weight loss

Buttermilk

Probiotics, or live bacteria, are found in buttermilk and are beneficial to our gut health and digestion. Irritable bowel syndrome can be treated with probiotic foods or drinks.

Oats

A bowl of oats a day can be really beneficial for your digestive system. Oats contain cereal fibers, which will benefit your body's immune system, improve your mood and digestion, and help to ward off diseases.

Leafy vegetables

Plant foods, especially green leafy vegetables are rich in nutrients that can increase levels of beneficial bacteria and decrease harmful strains of bacteria to support gut health.

