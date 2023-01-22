5 Health benefits of KARELA (bitter gourd), and why it must be part of your diet

freepik

KARELA (Bitter Gourd) - the name is enough to make people cringe. Karela is rarely anyone's favourite dish when cooked at home or elsewhere. Most of us cringed, cried and fought when we were force-fed karela as a child.

But, surprisingly the bitter vegetable can really sweeten your health because it helps in preventing disease and health promoting phyto-chemical compounds.

Karela- also known as Bitter Gourd or Momordica charantia — is a tropical vine that belongs to the gourd family and is closely related to zucchini, squash, pumpkin, and cucumber.

Here are 5 interesting health benefits of bitter gourd, that may aid you in changing your perception about this vegetable.

Boosts immune system

Karela fights viruses and bacteria and strengthens your immunity. It prevents allergies and indigestion. The antioxidants work as powerful defence mechanisms against illness and also help fight free-radical damage that can cause various types of cancer. It inhibits cancer cell growth and prevents tumour development substantially.

Helps in maintaining blood sugar levels

Do you know Karela can help you in mainitianing your blood sugar level? Karela has a compound that functions similar to insulin, which helps to reduce the blood glucose levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. You can consuming a glass of karela juice in your daily diet which will help you to contol your high blood sugar levels in additon to the doctor's precribed medicines.

Weight control

Being low in calories and high in fibre, karela promotes weight reduction. It inhibits the development and proliferation of adipose cells, which are responsible for fat storage in the body. It boosts metabolism and the antioxidants assist cleanse the body, resulting in fat loss.

Detoxifies liver

The most hated vegetable can help you get rid of a major hangover. Karela is beneficial to the liver as it increases liver enzymes and and detoxifies it. Hence, it is an excellent hangover treatment. The consumption of it is beneficial to the bladder and intestines.

Beneficial for skin and hair

Karela is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, both of which are beneficial to the skin. It helps to tackle acne and skin imperfections while also slowing down the ageing process. It can also be used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as psoriasis and itching. You can also use Karela juice to lock the texture of the hair, which helps to prevent dandruff, hair loss, and split ends as well.

