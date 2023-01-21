Struggling with managing diabetes? Here's how plant-based supplements can help in keeping your sugar levels in check?

Amid today’s increasingly sedentary lifestyle and culture of fast-food consumption, maintaining one’s blood sugar levels can prove to be a real challenge for diabetes patients. Therefore, it is important to practice a healthy lifestyle composed of physical workout and balanced eating if you suffer from diabetes. The primary focus must remain on eating well. Shikha Dwivedi, MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Nutritionist at Oziva says that there are a number of nutritious and natural food supplements that you can add to your diet to help lower blood sugar. Here are some of them.

Gymnema Sylvestre:

Popularly known as 'Gurmar or Gudmar', This herb is native to India and has been traditionally used to treat diabetes. It is believed to work by increasing insulin production and decreasing the amount of sugar absorbed from the intestine. Some studies have found that taking gymnema sylvestre supplements can help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Alpha-lipoic acid:

This antioxidant is found in a variety of foods, including broccoli, spinach, and yeast. It may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity, which means that cells are more responsive to the insulin produced by the body. This can help lower the amount of sugar in the blood. Some studies have found that taking alpha-lipoic acid supplements can help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Bitter melon or Karela:

This tropical fruit is commonly used in traditional medicine to treat diabetes. It contains compounds that may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin production and decreasing sugar absorption from the intestine. Some studies have found that taking bitter melon supplements can help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, although more research is needed to confirm these findings.

Cinnamon:

This spice has been shown to have blood sugar-lowering effects, possibly by increasing insulin sensitivity. Some studies have found that taking cinnamon supplements can help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes,

Chromium:

This mineral is found in small amounts in a variety of foods, including whole grains, nuts, and cheese. It may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity. Some studies have found that taking chromium supplements can help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Fenugreek:

This herb has been traditionally used to treat diabetes in India and other parts of the world. It may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin production and decreasing the absorption of sugar from the intestine.

Magnesium:

This mineral is found in a variety of foods, including nuts, seeds, and leafy green vegetables. It may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity.

Vanadium:

This trace mineral is found in small amounts in some foods, including mushrooms, and black pepper. It may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity.

Note: It's important to note that these supplements should not be used as a replacement for prescribed medications or medical treatment. It's always a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

