'Dolphin Skin Trend' is going viral; know how to achieve it?

Skin care trends keep changing. Earlier, the Korean Glass skin trend took the internet by storm, and many people were seen trying it. Korean Glass skincare makes the skin so clear so that it reflects light like glass and looks almost perfect. Now, another viral trend that is doing rounds on the internet is the 'Dolphin skin'.

Though not many people are aware about this new skin care trend. The 'Dolphin skin' promises to achieve a soft, lustrous, dewy complexion that looks out of water makeup look.

Try this skincare routine to achieve Dolphin skin :

Exfoliate: It helps to remove dead skin cells and can clear pores. It is known to prevent outbreaks and makes skin look bright and smooth.

Cleanse: Use a hydrating cleanser which will eliminate impurities. It makes your skin look clear, healthy, and radiant.

Use serum: Serum boost collagen in your skin, making it firm and plumpy. Choose a serum which is suitable to your skin type or is formulated to address your skin's specific needs, as this will help to prevent skin issues and achieve your best complexion.

Moisturiser: Moisturising can prevent extreme oiliness or dryness. It makes the skin healthy and glowing. It also repairs and rejuvenates the skin.

Hydrate: You can get clear skin and maintain sufficient hydration by using a moisturiser and by drinking more water.

To achieve Dolphin Skin, you need to follow tips, while you start with your makeup regime.

Makeup tips to get Dolphin skin:

Apply more foundation and liquid or cream-based highlighter. Use liquid or cream-based blush. Use a non-alcoholic setting spray which can add a glossy sheen.

