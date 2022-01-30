Doc Destiny: Take note if your number is 3

Today’s date being January 30, in today’s column, we will learn about the significance of Number 3 and the unique qualities and characteristics of people whose birth number is 3. If a person is born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th of any month, then his/ her birth number becomes 3. Number 3 is ruled by planet Jupiter, which is known as Guru in Hindu astrology. Lord Vishnu is regarded as the ruler of this number, Number 3. Number 3 is considered as one of the holy numbers in numerology and Indian astrology since it represents the divine trinity of three deities, Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Number three is also associated with different religions and it impacts a person’s spiritual journey in different ways. Number 3 denotes Energy.

The general qualities of people with Number 3

They obey the orders of their superiors and execute any job entrusted to them honestly and sincerely. By nature, they are simple and patient who respect their superiors and elders and expect youngsters and subordinates to do likewise. They will be true to their word. They guard their self-esteem and dignity at all costs. They are hardworking throughout their lives.

They may outwardly look hardened strict disciplinarians but they are actually very gentle and kind people. They are compassionate to those beset with difficulties and straightforward in all their dealings. These people are religious at heart and preserve the orthodox practices of whatever religion they belong to and do not adopt new or modern ideas easily. They never act according to their own wish and they respect others opinions as well. They always do what is right in any situation.

Due to their unceasing hard work and honest behaviour, they attain high positions in life. Progress is gradual and steady in their lives. These people can be divided into two types; those with confidence and those without. The confident type will declare their opinions openly and seek support. They do not go for others’ counsel. If once they set their goals, they will not hesitate to go ahead, in spite of any hurdle or difficulties. They are never afraid of their enemies and are able to take on anyone and anything in their stride. These are the warrior types who prefer death to defeat. They are people who set high ideals for themselves and live up to them.

People lacking in self-confidence are those who obey their elders without a question and suppress their own desires. Even when they reach adulthood, the pressures of family responsibilities will prevent them from doing any social service and will make them lead average lives. These hardworking people are generally mild-mannered and will not hesitate to sacrifice anything for the sake of their loved ones. They are intelligent by birth and hardworking by nature. Most of them have to take on family responsibilities at a very early stage.

What’s lucky for Number 3 people

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colours: Yellow & Gold

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Gemstone: Pukhraj

Lucky Direction: North-East

