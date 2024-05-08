Met Gala 2024: Was Kendall Jenner The Only Human To Wear The Givenchy Archival Dress?

Kendall Jenner and Winona Ryder in a Givenchy 1999 dress. |

At the Met Gala's red carpet, Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the archival 1999 Givenchy dress. Kendall claimed to be the first human to wear the dress during an interview with La La Anthony on Vogue’s live stream. Kendall stated, "I am the first human to wear it. It showed on a mannequin. It’s a miracle we found it. It’s a miracle it fits. It just feels meant to be.”

Claims Turned To Be Untrue

Multiple news outlets reported on Jenner's outfit and even referred to her as a trailblazer. However, the claims have turned out to be untrue. While Jenner looked stunning in her vintage attire, fashion enthusiasts noticed what they believed to be a miscommunication during the dressing process. Social media users speculated that the dress had been worn in the past as well.

The Truth Bomb

An Instagram account named @McQueen_Vault, which is dedicated to showcasing Alexander McQueen's work, recently posted a photo of Winona Ryder wearing a garment that appeared to be identical to one created by McQueen during his time as the chief designer at Givenchy in 1999. Following this post, the account shared its thoughts on the matter through an Instagram Story, stating, “Needed: Ocular replacements due to excessive eyerolls."

Instagram story mcqueen vault refuting Kendall's claim | Instagram- @mcqueen_vault

Perfect Magazine refuted Kendall Jenner's claim of being the only human to wear the Givenchy archival dress. The official page of 'The Perfect Magazine' posted Winona Ryder's photo in Givenchy 14 HC FW99 Dress with the caption, "The Givenchy Haute Couture dress Kendall Jenner wore to the Met Gala last night, designed by Alexander McQueen for Fall Winter 1999, worn by Winona Ryder and photographed by Warwick Saint for Flaunt Magazine in 1999. Black and nude tulle, sculptural neckline and shoulders, cut-out waist, intricately embellished with beads and sequins."

Other images from the same shoot are for sale on photographer Warwick Saint’s website.

Givenchy's Reply

Kendall's claim has been supported by Givenchy, which stated in a recent Instagram story that the dress has never been worn and has been kept in the Givenchy Archives until the Met Gala. Following the event, the dress will be returned to the archives.

Givenchy Press Release | Instagram- @givenchy

According to The Cut, the dress worn by Winona Ryder in the photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine was a replica of the dress designed by Alexander McQueen for Fall Winter 1999.