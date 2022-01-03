Doc Destiny: Here's what 2022 has in store for you according to numerology

The new year is here! What is in store for us? What to look forward to this year? What are the dos and don’ts...Let’s find out how 2022 is going to be for all of us.

In 2022, the number two is getting repeated three times and if we add them, we get three different digits – 2, 4 and 6 (2, 2+2 = 4, 2+2+2 = 6). These numbers are the ruling numbers.

Triple twos are called angelic numbers. These triple twos indicate divine and spiritual energies which will make us feel good and give us hope. The double two also signify that there will be good times ahead.

Number 2 signifies creativity, hence all the creative fields like art, craft, theatre, drama, music, science, restaurants, food and liquid industries will boom.

Number 4 on the other hand indicates innovation, change, improvements. Number 4 is associated with electronics and technology, hence IT, electronics and graphic design companies will do well this year. The world will witness digital growth. In 2022, most people are likely to change jobs, professions, homes, offices, cities, towns or countries.

And if we calculate the three twos together in 2022, we get Number 6 as total. Number 6 is ruled by Venus, which is called 'Shukra' in Hindu astrology. Venus is all about love, luxury and wealth, hence luxury brands and items like jewellery, gold, silver, diamonds, cars etc., will be in high demand. Apart from that, people will travel more, trading will be in full swing.

We need to be careful of waterborne illnesses and diseases. New variants and viruses are likely to attack us in 2022, so we need to have our guards up throughout the year.

Also, Number 2 strongly symbolises co-creation, co-relations, co-ordination, joint ventures, communication, etc. Hence, mergers of banks, companies, ventures and capitalists could be a common thing in 2022. This is a great year for traders.

Number 2 is ruled by Moon, whereas 6 is ruled by Venus. Both planets symbolise feminine qualities – Beauty and creativity. Hence, women power will dominate this year.

How is 2022 for as per your number

Strangely, Number 2 co-ordinates with 1, 4 and 7. Hence it is going to be a good year for those who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th, 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th, 4th, 13th, 7th, 16th, and 25th of any month.

But Number 2 being dual, it will also benefit people who are born on the 5th, 14th, 23rd, 8th, 17th and 26th.

The ruling number of 2022 is Number 6 (2+0+2+2 = 6). Hence people who are born on the 3rd, 6th, 9th, 12th, 21st, 30th, 6th, 15th, 24th, 18th or 27th of any month, will do extremely well.

2022 is going to be a miraculous year for most of us according to numerological predictions. The ruling number of 2022, i.e. Number 6 is going to be lucky for all of us.

White, pink, silver, mauve and lavender are going to be the ruling colours of 2022.

The lucky directions of 2022 are North-West and South-East.

Tip: Donate white things on Fridays like rice, flour or sugar, etc. to needy people as it will bring good luck and happiness in your life by the grace of Goddess Lakshmi.

