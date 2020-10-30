Doc Destiny: Power of Number 3

Today’s date being October 30, in today’s column, we will learn about the significance of Number 3 and unique qualities and characteristics of people whose birth number is 3. If a person is born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th of any month, then his/ her birth number becomes 3. Number 3 is ruled by planet Jupiter, which is known as Guru in Hindu astrology. Lord Vishnu is regarded as the ruler of this number, Number 3. Number 3 is considered as one of the holy numbers in the numerology and Indian astrology since it represents the divine trinity of three deities, Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Number three also symbolises three cycles of time, past, present and the future. Number three also represents three elements of human life, body, soul and mind. Number three is also associated with different religions and it impacts a person’s spiritual journey in different ways.

The general qualities of people with Number 3:

People born with number 3 are hard-working and they lead a life of struggle as compared to others. Such people may appear to be strict from the outside but they are soft from within and are full of kindness. They are compassionate to those beset with difficulties and straightforward in all their dealings.

Number three people tend to be highly inclined towards religion and spirituality. Sometimes, they display an orthodox mentality and don’t easily get along with modern mentality. People associated with number 3 respect other’s opinions and they know what is best for them. Number three makes them a good advisor and others ask for their help or advice to solve problems.

Born with a big heart, they are also very generous. Such people are social butterflies and like hanging out with friends and family. They spend more time and energy on social service than in pursuit of their own betterment.

Due to their unceasing hard work and honest behaviour, they attain high positions in life. Progress is gradual and steady in their lives. They are people who set high ideals for themselves and live up to them. These hard-working people are generally mild-mannered and will not hesitate to sacrifice anything for the sake of their loved ones.

People ruled by number three are intelligent by birth. Most of them have to take on family responsibilities at a very early stage. They have magnetic eyes and rich, resonant voices which help them to become good orators.

Number 30: This is a combination of Number 3, Jupiter and Number 0, infinity. The zero in number 30 slows down their progress due to which individuals who are born on the 30th of any month have to work hard extra hard to become successful. Money doesn’t come easily to them. They undertake many projects or start different works, but never manage to finish them completely.

The influence of Zero makes them waste energy and they leave their jobs undone. They are good thinkers who formulate policies of their own. They struggle a lot as compared to others in order to excel. They advocate universal love and brotherhood. Those who are born on the 30th should avoid being selfish.