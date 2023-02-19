Do you know that Chocolate Mint has its own day? Know more about it

Do you know there is a special day to celebrate the chocolate mint flavour?

Each year, February 19 is celebrated as National Chocolate Mint Day in the US. Announced by the United States National Confectioners Association, National Chocolate Mint Day honors the flavour pairing and reflects the mishmash of these two flavours and their popularity.

This unusual yet delicious flavour has become a classic over time. The combination seems to make for a healthy alternative. Chocolate helps produce serotonin and dopamine, and the combination of that with mint makes for an overall healthier candy.

Mint is also a powerful herb that aids digestion and fabulously freshens breath. This triumphant flavor combination means an entire day dedicated to its taste and vigor.

How did the flavour come into existence?

Historically, both chocolate and mint started out as beverages. Chocolate was brought back to Europe by the Aztecs and Mayans, but it wasn’t as popular as it is today due to its bitterness and medical purposes. While, mint was used by the Romans and Ancient Greeks due to its health benefits, as it aids digestion and freshens the breath.

By the 1800s, chocolate was already being mass-produced but mixing it with mint did not happen for a while yet. Because of mass production, chocolate was eventually combined with mint to create a stunning final product.

In the 1940s, the creation of the York Peppermint Patty was announced, and this popular development made these two flavours combined an absolute hit. The York Cone Company is now owned by Hershey, which today speaks for itself. Since then, the combination of chocolate and mint has become one to be reckoned with.

One of the earliest mass producers of chocolate mints was a place in New York called Huylers, which had a chain of stores across the US.

Now, chocolate and mint can be found everywhere, from ice cream to cookies and candy.

So, go on and enjoy the chocolate mint flavour !

Read Also Chocolate Day: 7 Health benefits of having dark chocolate

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)